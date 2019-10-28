Major Award:Elon’s Greg Liggs Jr.(Southeast Guilford HS) named CAA Football Defensive Player of the Week, as former Falcon comes up with 3 Interceptions/Picks in last Saturday’s game

Liggs Awarded CAA Football Defensive Player of the Week

(Hey, and we knew him when he was flying around with the Falcons/Southeast Guilford HS, here in Guilford County.)

RICHMOND, Va. – After another career day in Elon University football’s road win over Rhode Island, Greg Liggs, Jr.(Southeast Guilford High School) has been named the CAA Football Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday, Oct. 28. In addition to his CAA Football honor, Liggs has also been named a STATS FCS National Defensive Player of the Week honorable mention.

Liggs matched his own Division I program record for most interceptions in a game on Saturday with three picks of Rhode Island quarterback Vito Priore. With the three interceptions, Liggs has now picked off three passes in two of Elon’s last three games and has intercepted seven passes overall in the last three outings to lead the nation this year. In addition to leading the nation in interceptions, Liggs is also Elon’s Division I record holder for interceptions in a season and career interceptions with 14.

During Saturday’s game, Liggs’ second interception of the day was returned to the three-yard line, setting up a Joey Baughman touchdown run to give Elon a 24-13 lead. In addition to the interceptions, Liggs and the Elon defense held URI’s fifth-ranked passing offense to a season-low 211 yards.

Returning home for Homecoming this weekend, the Phoenix will be home for each of the next two weeks with contests on Nov. 2 against William & Mary and Nov. 9 against Maine. Both games are set to kick at 2 p.m. on FloSports.

**********He/Greg Liggs Jr. now has 14 career Interceptions, WOW, and that’s something special right there!!!**********