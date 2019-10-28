NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs Second Round Pairings:Northwest(23-2) and Southwest(21-6) both at home for Round Two and still Volleying for State Title Spot
1A VOLLEYBALL STATE PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
#1 Perquimans (23-2) vs. #16 East Wake Academy (17-5)
#9 Pender (13-9) vs. #25 Chatham Central (14-10)
#5 Uwharrie Charter (19-6) vs. #21 Lakewood (16-6)
#4 Pamlico County (17-4) vs. #20 Roxboro Community (14-11)
#3 Princeton (23-3) vs. #19 Gates County (15-6)
#6 Louisburg (15-11) vs. #11 Vance Charter (19-4)
#7 Cape Hatteras (16-6) vs. #10 Camden County (21-5)
#2 Falls Lake Academy (22-3) vs. #18 Northside-Pinetown (12-4)
WEST
#1 Robbinsville (23-2) vs. #16 Rosman (12-9)
#9 Murphy (23-3) vs. #25 North Stanly (15-12)
#5 Mountain Island Charter (21-3) vs. #12 Christ the King (16-6)
#4 Alleghany (19-4) vs. #20 Pine Lake Prep (14-9) 25-15, 25-7)
#3 Polk County (20-4) vs. #19 Swain County (13-11)
#6 Lincoln Charter (20-5) vs. #11 Community School of Davidson (19-6)
#7 Cornerstone Charter (22-6) vs. #10 Bishop McGuinness (22-5)
#2 East Surry (24-3) vs. #18 Mount Airy (16-9)
2A VOLLEYBALL STATE PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
#1 Wheatmore (24-2) vs. #16 South Columbus (20-3)
#8 South Granville (19-6) vs. #9 Whiteville (18-3)
#5 Currituck County (22-8) vs. #12 NC School of Science & Math (18-5)
#4 Clinton (24-1) vs. #13 Midway (18-7)
#3 Ayden-Grifton (18-5) vs. #19 Ledford (18-8)
#6 McMichael (29-5) vs. #22 Trinity (19-9)
#7 Croatan (20-2) vs. #23 Anson (16-6)
#2 Carrboro (21-3) vs. #15 Randleman (18-8)
WEST
#1 Fred T. Foard (27-1) vs. #17 East Lincoln (17-4)
#8 R-S Central (18-8) vs. #24 Wilkes Central (13-7)
#5 South Rowan (26-1) vs. #12 Lake Norman Charter (17-7)
#4 Maiden (23-4) vs. #20 West Stokes (23-5)
#3 West Wilkes (20-0) vs. #14 Surry Central (19-7)
#6 West Stanly (23-3) vs. #11 Patton (21-6)
#7 Forbush (18-9) vs. #10 Franklin (19-6)
#2 Brevard (23-5) vs. #15 Central Davidson (18-9)
3A VOLLEYBALL STATE PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
#1 Chapel Hill (22-1) vs. #17 J.H. Rose (16-10)
#8 Hunt (17-6) vs. #24 C.B. Aycock (16-13)
#5 Person (21-2) vs. #12 Franklinton (20-4)
#4 Cleveland (21-3) vs. #13 Terry Sanford (20-7)
#3 Gray’s Creek (25-0) vs. #14 Clayton (16-10)
#6 Topsail (17-6) vs. #11 Southern Alamance (18-8)
#10 East Chapel Hill (17-7) vs. #26 Northern Durham (12-11)
#2 D.H. Conley (22-4) vs. #15 West Carteret (14-8)
WEST
#1 West Rowan (25-0) vs. #16 A.C. Reynolds (19-4)
#8 Southwest Guilford (21-6) vs. #9 T.C. Roberson (23-3)
#5 Cox Mill (25-2) vs. #21 Enka (14-10)
#4 Watauga (24-0) vs. #13 J.M. Robinson (17-7)
#3 Marvin Ridge (28-3) vs. #19 Sun Valley (24-4)
#6 Southwestern Randolph (24-2) vs. #11 Hickory (16-5)
#7 Crest (22-4) vs. #10 South Iredell (18-6)
#2 West Henderson (26-6) vs. #18 Jesse Carson (20-7)
4A VOLLEYBALL STATE PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
#1 South Central (19-0) vs. #16 Jordan (16-8)
#8 Ashley (23-3) vs. #9 Broughton (19-3)
#5 Apex Friendship (18-4) vs. #12 Corinth Holders (17-8)
#4 Cardinal Gibbons (16-7) vs. #13 New Bern (17-8)
#3 Green Hope (22-2) vs. #14 Apex (16-8)
#6 Heritage (17-6) vs. #11 Holly Springs (19-5)
#7 South View (13-8) vs. #10 Panther Creek (21-4)
#2 Hoggard (22-6) vs. #18 Fuquay-Varina (13-9)
WEST
#1 Providence (23-3) vs. #16 South Mecklenburg (14-8)
#8 Ardrey Kell (21-5) vs. #9 Davie (17-9)
#5 Hough (20-6) vs. #12 Scotland (17-9)
#4 West Forsyth (22-4) vs. #20 Page (12-12)
#3 Pinecrest (25-1) vs. #19 Reagan (15-12)
#6 Myers Park (23-3) vs. #11 Mallard Creek (20-8)
#7 McDowell (10-8) vs. #10 Grimsley (15-9)
#2 Northwest Guilford (23-2) vs. #15 Lake Norman (17-10)
