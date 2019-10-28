New News and Record/HSXtra Top Ten High School Football Poll for (10/28/19) with Grimsley #1, Reidsville #2 and Northeast Guilford #3
Here’s this week’s New News and Record/HSXtra Top Ten High School Football Poll with Grimsley, Reidsville, and Northeast Guilford at 1-2-3….The Top Ten High School Football Poll, compiled by N&R staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches…..CLICK HERE to go directly to the site…
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 8-1
Last week: 1
Friday: No. 9 Ragsdale
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 8-1
Last week: 2
Friday: At Cummings
3. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 7-2
Last week: T4
Friday: At McMichael
4. DUDLEY
Record: 7-2
Last week: 3
Friday: At No. 6 Southwest Guilford
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 6-3
Last week: T4
Friday: Williams
6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 6-3
Last week: 7
Friday: No. 3 Dudley
7. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 6-3
Last week: 8
Friday: Morehead
8. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 7-3
Last week: 6
Friday: Raleigh Wake Christian, NCISAA Division II playoffs
9. RAGSDALE
Record: 4-5
Last week: NR
Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley
T10. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-5
Last week: 9
Next: At No. 10 Southern Guilford, Nov. 8
T10. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-4
Last week: 10
Friday: Southern Alamance
