New News and Record/HSXtra Top Ten High School Football Poll for (10/28/19) with Grimsley #1, Reidsville #2 and Northeast Guilford #3

Here’s this week’s New News and Record/HSXtra Top Ten High School Football Poll with Grimsley, Reidsville, and Northeast Guilford at 1-2-3….The Top Ten High School Football Poll, compiled by N&R staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches…..CLICK HERE to go directly to the site…

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 8-1

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 9 Ragsdale

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 8-1

Last week: 2

Friday: At Cummings

3. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 7-2

Last week: T4

Friday: At McMichael

4. DUDLEY

Record: 7-2

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 6 Southwest Guilford

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 6-3

Last week: T4

Friday: Williams

6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 6-3

Last week: 7

Friday: No. 3 Dudley

7. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 6-3

Last week: 8

Friday: Morehead

8. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 7-3

Last week: 6

Friday: Raleigh Wake Christian, NCISAA Division II playoffs

9. RAGSDALE

Record: 4-5

Last week: NR

Friday: At No. 1 Grimsley

T10. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-5

Last week: 9

Next: At No. 10 Southern Guilford, Nov. 8

T10. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-4

Last week: 10

Friday: Southern Alamance