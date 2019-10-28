NFL Scoreboard for (10/27/19):Carolina Panthers fall to San Francisco, as 49ers DB Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) picks off Kyle Allen pass in one of the Key Plays of the Game/Locals in the Pros and how did it go on Sunday???

NFL Scores from this Sunday(10/27/19)

San Francisco 51, Carolina Panthers 13…Panthers fall hard on the West coast and the 49ers improve to (7-0) on the season and with the loss, the Panthers are now (4-3)…Emanuel Moseley(Dudley High School/Tennessee) with two Tackles and both were Solo Tackles for San Fran, he also had a Tackle for a Loss, a Pass Deflection and and a huge interception for San Fran…Christian McCaffrey with 117 yards on 14 carries and one rushing touchdown for the Panthers…

The Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) pick/interception was one of the key Plays of the Game, as this served as the first Interception thrown by Panthers QB Kyle Allen this season…Panthers’ QB Kyle Allen 19-37/158 yards/O TD’s/3 INT’s…Rough day for Allen and the Panthers….Nick Bosa was doing everything for the Niners, as he had three sacks, 3 Tackles for a Loss, 3 Quarterback Hits, a Pass Deflection and an Interception which returned 46 yards, and Bosa nearly scored the TD….Bosa was playing like an All-Pro for the Niners on Sunday…

LA Charger 17, Chicago 16…Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/California) with 7 receptions for 53 yards for the Chargers…Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T with four carries for 9 yards, three receptions for 37 yards and 5 Punt Returns for 50 yards for the Bears..96 Total Yards for Cohen on Sunday…

Indianapolis 15, Denver 13…Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) with 3 receptions for 36 yards for the Colts…

Houston 27, Oakland 24…D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with One Tackle for the Houston Texans…

Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23…T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS/North Carolina) with 2 Punt Returns for 45 yards and 2 Kickoff Returns for 47 yards…T.J. Logan with 92 yards for the Buccaneers…

New England 27, Cleveland 13…Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with 3 Tackles, all 3 were Solo Tackles for the Cleveland Browns…

LA Rams 24, Cincinnati Bengals 10…Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS/N.C. State) with 1 Tackle and that was a Solo Tackle for the Bengals…

New Orleans 31, Arizona 9

New Orleans(7-1)

Seattle 27, Atlanta 20

Detroit 31, New York Giants 26

Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24

Jacksonville 29, New York Jets 15

Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13

from Thursday night:

Minnesota Vikings 19, Washington Redskins 9

Monday Night:

Miami(0-6) at Pittsburgh 8:15 on ESPN….