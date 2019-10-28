Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 10/28-11/2/19:Football Friday at High Point Central
Monday, October 28
TBA Girls Varsity Golf NCHSAA State Championship Away
5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Away
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Away
Tuesday, October 29
TBA Girls Varsity Golf NCHSAA State Championship Away
TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball NCHSAA Playoffs-2nd Round Home
**********Northwest Guilford will host LAKE NORMAN HS in the NCHSAA 2nd Round of the 4A Volleyball State Playoffs on Tuesday, October 29th in Roger Nelson Gymnasium at NWGHS at 6 PM…..Tickets are $7 and only NCHSAA accepted passes will be honored for free admission.**********
Wednesday, October 30
5:00 PM Boys Middle School Football Northern Guilford Middle School Home
Thursday, October 31
TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball NCHSAA Playoffs-3rd round Home
Friday, November 01
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football High Point Central High School Away
Saturday, November 02
TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball NCHSAA Playoffs-4th Round Home
TBA Coed Varsity Cross Country NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regionals Away
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Reagan High School Home
