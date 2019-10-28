Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 10/28-11/2/19:Football Friday Home vs. Burlington Williams

10/28/19 Monday Golf V Women’s A 8:00 AM TBA 3A State Golf Championship
10/28/19 Monday Soccer JV Men’s A 5:00 PM Burlington Williams
10/28/19 Monday Soccer V Men’s A 6:30 PM Burlington Williams

10/30/19 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Soccer Facility

10/31/19 Thursday Football JV Men’s A 7:00 PM Burlington Williams

11/01/19 Friday Football V Men’s H 7:30 PM Burlington Williams
11/01/19 Friday Cheerleading V Women’s H 7:30 PM Burlington Williams

11/02/19 Saturday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 8:00 AM TBA Regionals XC

