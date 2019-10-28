Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 10/28-11/2/19:Football Friday Home vs. Burlington Williams
10/28/19 Monday Golf V Women’s A 8:00 AM TBA 3A State Golf Championship
10/28/19 Monday Soccer JV Men’s A 5:00 PM Burlington Williams
10/28/19 Monday Soccer V Men’s A 6:30 PM Burlington Williams
10/30/19 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Soccer Facility
10/31/19 Thursday Football JV Men’s A 7:00 PM Burlington Williams
11/01/19 Friday Football V Men’s H 7:30 PM Burlington Williams
11/01/19 Friday Cheerleading V Women’s H 7:30 PM Burlington Williams
11/02/19 Saturday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 8:00 AM TBA Regionals XC
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.