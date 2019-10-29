Caldwell Academy Fall Sports Report/Highlights

Caldwell Academy is a member of the PTAC ( members– Caldwell Academy.. Greensboro Day School ,, Westchester Country Day,

Forsyth Country Day,, High Point Christian Academy & Calvary Day School ) & a member of the NCISAA 3A.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL — overall record 23W 5L, seeded 4th in State Playoffs & lost in quarterfinals

Won conference for the 6th consecutive season with a record of 10W 0L

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS — ALL STATE Sophia Plasman,,, Lindsey MacDiarmid

ALL CONFERENCE PTAC Sophia Plasman–Player of the Year,,, Gabby Black,,

Lindsey MacDiarmid,,,, Madison Bozarth,, Christina Phillips

NEW SCHOOL RECORDS Sophia Plasman 388 Kills,,, Christina Phillips 758 Assist

A perfect game score 25–0 Gabby Black server

VARSITY TENNIS —- overall record 4W 11L Conference Record 4W 6L

Rollins Ortmann All STATE & ALL CONFERENCE record 13W 3L

CROSS COUNTRY WOMEN — STATE MEET 16 teams,, placed 10th 159 individuals– TOP 3 FINISHERS

Olivia Furst 23rd,, Ella Hedman 31st,, Abigail Hinson 45th

PTAC CHAMPIONSHIP 7 teams placed 3rd .. 48…individuals TOP 3 FINISHERS

Olivia Furst 4th & All Conference,, Ella Hedman 7th All Conference

Abigail Hinson 15th

CROSS COUNTRY MEN — STATE MEET 18 teams placed 10th,,, 169 individuals— TOP 3 FINISHERS

Will Miller 47th,, Luke Collins 48th,, Ben Riddle 63rd

PTAC CHAMPIONSHIP 4 teams placed 3rd,, 44 individuals 44 TOP 3 FINISHERS

Parker Jenkins 10th & All Conference,, Luke Collins 12th

Will Miller 13th

VARSITY SOCCER —- overall record 3W 15L conference record 0W 10L

lost 1st round of state playoffs

Ben Grieves All Conference

JV VOLLEYBALL— overall record 13W 0L Conference Record 8W 0L has a 54 game win streak

( won at matches 2 sets to 0 )

DIALECTIC (MIDDLE SCHOOL )

CROSS COUNTRY MENS 6 teams placed 1st,,,, 56 runners with 4 runners TOP 5

Luke Collins 2nd,, Addison Newkirk 3rd,, Charlie Cox 4th & Dominic McKinley 5th

CROSS COUNTRY WOMEN 5 teams placed 4th… 36 runners TOP 3 FINISHERS

Charlotte Riddle 8th,,, Alaina Scott 16th,,, Olivia DeDona 18th

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL overall record 8W 9L conference 5W 5L ( had 93 game win streak snapped )

placed 2nd in conference & 2nd conference tournament

MIDDLE SCHOOL TENNIS overall record 5W 5 L

MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER overall record 8W 5L 3 T Conference Record 3W 4L 3 T

placed 2nd in conference & 2nd in conference tournament

Courtesy of Bob Black:Caldwell Athletic Supporter/Big Eagles Booster