Caldwell Academy Fall Sports Report/Highlights
Caldwell Academy is a member of the PTAC ( members– Caldwell Academy.. Greensboro Day School ,, Westchester Country Day,
Forsyth Country Day,, High Point Christian Academy & Calvary Day School ) & a member of the NCISAA 3A.
VARSITY VOLLEYBALL — overall record 23W 5L, seeded 4th in State Playoffs & lost in quarterfinals
Won conference for the 6th consecutive season with a record of 10W 0L
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS — ALL STATE Sophia Plasman,,, Lindsey MacDiarmid
ALL CONFERENCE PTAC Sophia Plasman–Player of the Year,,, Gabby Black,,
Lindsey MacDiarmid,,,, Madison Bozarth,, Christina Phillips
NEW SCHOOL RECORDS Sophia Plasman 388 Kills,,, Christina Phillips 758 Assist
A perfect game score 25–0 Gabby Black server
VARSITY TENNIS —- overall record 4W 11L Conference Record 4W 6L
Rollins Ortmann All STATE & ALL CONFERENCE record 13W 3L
CROSS COUNTRY WOMEN — STATE MEET 16 teams,, placed 10th 159 individuals– TOP 3 FINISHERS
Olivia Furst 23rd,, Ella Hedman 31st,, Abigail Hinson 45th
PTAC CHAMPIONSHIP 7 teams placed 3rd .. 48…individuals TOP 3 FINISHERS
Olivia Furst 4th & All Conference,, Ella Hedman 7th All Conference
Abigail Hinson 15th
CROSS COUNTRY MEN — STATE MEET 18 teams placed 10th,,, 169 individuals— TOP 3 FINISHERS
Will Miller 47th,, Luke Collins 48th,, Ben Riddle 63rd
PTAC CHAMPIONSHIP 4 teams placed 3rd,, 44 individuals 44 TOP 3 FINISHERS
Parker Jenkins 10th & All Conference,, Luke Collins 12th
Will Miller 13th
VARSITY SOCCER —- overall record 3W 15L conference record 0W 10L
lost 1st round of state playoffs
Ben Grieves All Conference
JV VOLLEYBALL— overall record 13W 0L Conference Record 8W 0L has a 54 game win streak
( won at matches 2 sets to 0 )
DIALECTIC (MIDDLE SCHOOL )
CROSS COUNTRY MENS 6 teams placed 1st,,,, 56 runners with 4 runners TOP 5
Luke Collins 2nd,, Addison Newkirk 3rd,, Charlie Cox 4th & Dominic McKinley 5th
CROSS COUNTRY WOMEN 5 teams placed 4th… 36 runners TOP 3 FINISHERS
Charlotte Riddle 8th,,, Alaina Scott 16th,,, Olivia DeDona 18th
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL overall record 8W 9L conference 5W 5L ( had 93 game win streak snapped )
placed 2nd in conference & 2nd conference tournament
MIDDLE SCHOOL TENNIS overall record 5W 5 L
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER overall record 8W 5L 3 T Conference Record 3W 4L 3 T
placed 2nd in conference & 2nd in conference tournament
Courtesy of Bob Black:Caldwell Athletic Supporter/Big Eagles Booster
