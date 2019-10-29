First Annual Grimsley Baseball Oyster Roast Fundraiser Coming up on Saturday November 9
Grimsley Whirlies Baseball:
Excited to announce our First Annual Oyster Roast Fundraiser with @Natty_Greenes! Immediate goals with funds raised will be new uniforms & pitching machine. Future plans include renovating our hitting facility. Follow the link on the flyer!! Click On link below and that will take you to the flyer..
(https://twitter.com/BaseballWhirlie/status/1185252427437694977?s=09)
First Annual Grimsley Baseball Oyster Roast Fundraiser
Saturday November 9 from 4-7pm at Natty Greene’s, 1918 West Gate City Blvd., and go to NattyGreenes.com for ticket information…
