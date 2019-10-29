Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Red Zone Youth Football Playoffs Tonight(10/29/19) at Jaycee Park
for Tuesday October 29, 2019:
10U Leonard Center vs. 10U Windsor Center 6:15PM JCPE/Jaycee Park/Edwards Field
10U Glenwood Center vs. 10U Peeler Center 6:15pm JCPS/Jaycee Park/Stanley Field
12U Peeler Center vs. 12U Leonard Center 7:30pm JCPE/Jaycee Park/Edwards Field
