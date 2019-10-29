High School Football Stats and Numbers after Week #10 of the Football Season:Nora(Grimsley HS) leads in Rushing, Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) tops in Passing and Saunders Jr.(HPCA) over the top in Receiving!!!

High School Football Stats and Numbers after Week #10 of the Football Season…Need Southeast Guilford and Western Guilford updates and new numbers for Ragsdale HS…The only two schools we have missed out on this season are Southwest Guilford and High Point Central…We have had #’s from all the other teams, over the course of the 2019 high school football season…..

*****Rushers now with over 450 yards, and where Team Stats have been provided at MaxPreps…*****

Rushing:

Quan Nora(Grimsley High School) 1,387 yards on 184 carries with 18 TD’s…7.5 yards per carry and 173.4 yards per game….8 Games….

Trevon Hester(Northeast Guilford HS) with 1,073 yards on 185 carries with 12 TD’s….5.8 yards per carry and 119.2 yards per game…

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 966 yards on 104 carries, with 13 TD’s…7.7 yards per carry and 107.3 yards per game…

Jalen Fairley(Southeast Guilford HS) with 893 yards on 120 carries, with 8 TD’s…7.4 yards per carry and 127.6 yards per game…

Hezekiah Newby(Eastern Guilford HS) with 734 yards on 104 carries with 6 TD’s….7.1 yards per carry and 91.8 yards per game…

Dante Bovian(Western Guilford HS) with 726 yards on 89 carries with 9 TD’s…8.1 yards per carry and 145.5 yards per game…Need updated stats here…

Nkosi Alston(Smith HS) with 725 yards rushing on 105 carries with 5 TD’s…6.9 yards per carry and 80.6 yards per game..

Jordan Wilson(Southern Guilford HS) with 641 yards on 86 carries, with 4 TD’s…8.0 yards per carry and 74.0 yards per game…

Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford HS) with 617 yards rushing on 126 carries with 8 TD’s…4.9 yards per carry and 68.6 yards a game rushing….

Marlon Darby(Dudley HS) with 613 yards on 63 carries and 7 TD’s…9.7 yards per carry and 68.1 yards per game….

Jeiel Melton(Page HS) with 536 yards rushing on 99 carries, with 2 TD’s…5.4 yards per carry and 60.1 yards per game..

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 535 yards on 75 carries and 3 TD’s…7.5 yards per carry and 71.2 yards per game….

Derron McQuitty(Southeast Guilford HS) with 529 on 90 carries rushing yards and 4 TD’s…5.9 per carry and 75.6 yards per game…

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 46 carries for 516 yards with 6 TD’s…11.2 yards per carry and 64.5 yards per game…

Milan Summers(Dudley HS) with 500 yards on 45 carries and 4 TD’s…11.1 yards per carry and 58.5 yards per game….

Branson Adams(Dudley HS) with 495 yards on 41 carries, with 8 TD’s…11.0 yards per carry and 55.0 yards per game…

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) with 495 yards on 91 carries and 7 TD’s…5.4 yards per carry and 49.5 yards per game…

Kobi Perez(Northeast Guilford HS) with 487 yards rushing on 54 carries and 3 TD…9.0 yards per carry and 54.1 yards per game…

Nyles Mosley(Northern Guilford HS) with 479 yards on 88 carries with 4 TD’s…5.4 yards per carry and 53.2 yards per game…

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 456 yards on 105 carries, with 1 TD’s…4.3 yards per carry and 45.6 yards per game…

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with a total of 454 rushing yards and one rushing TD for the Ragsdale Tigers…

*****Passers with over 450 yards, where Team Stats are available…*****

Passing:

Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) with 1,808 passing yards, going 138-232, 20 TD’s/7 INT’s/59.5% of passes completed, 200.9 yards per game…

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) with 1,723 yards, going 128-244 passing, 19 TD’s/13 INT./52.5% passes completed and 172.3 yards per game..2,218 Total Yards and 26 TD’s…

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with 1,302 yds passing, going 107-168 /63.1% passes completed, 17 TD’s/8 INT’s, 145.2 Yards per game…1,756 Total Yards and 18 TD’s…

Micah Salmon(Northwest Guilford HS) 86-178 for 1,301 yards with 15 TD’s/10 INT/48.3% passes completed and 144.6 yards per game…

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 1,064 yards, going 74-157, 9 TD’s/4 INT’s/47.1 % passes completed and 106.4 yards per game…1,520 Total Yards..10 Total TD’s for Paige, from Page HS…

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 1,039 yards going 53-102 passing for 9 TD’s/4 INT/52.0% passes completed and 129.9 yards per game…Slade at 1,574 Total Yards and 12 TD’s…

Luke Homol(High Point Christian Academy) going 61-105 for 1,005 yards for 16 TD’s/2 INT’s/58.1% of passes completed and 201 yards per game…

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 958 yards, going 64-110 for 17 TD’s/5 INT./58.2% of passes completed and 106.4 yards per game…Zellous with 1,924 Total Yards….30 Total TD’s….

Jordan Williams(Smith HS) 74-129 for 955 yards, with 1 TD/2 INT’s/57.4% of passes completed and 106.1 yards per game…

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 45-89 for 847 yards, with 7 TD’s/2 INT’s/50.6% of passes completed and 105.9 yards per game/Crisp 1,353 Total Yards…13 TD’s…

Alonza Barnett(Page HS) with 788 yards, going 61-105 for 10 TD’s/5 INT./58.1% passes complete and 87.6 yards per game…

Conway McCoury(Southern Guilford HS) 33-67 for 689 yards passing…7 TD’s/1 INT/49.3% of passes completed and 76.6 yards per game

Robbie Boyd(Western Guilford HS) with 636 yards passing, going 43-88 passing, 4 TD/4 INT’s/48.9% passes completed and 123.3 yards per game…Need updated stats here…..

Gavin Kuld(High Point Christian Academy) 35-73 for 562 yards for TD’s/5 INT./47.9% of passes completed and 56.2 yards per game…

Walter Kuhlenkamp(Southeast Guilford HS) with 543 yards, going 51-101, 2 TD’s/5 INT’s/50.5% of passes completed and 90.5 yards per game…

Keith McDuffie Jr.(High Point Central HS) 530 yards, going 30-49 passing for 3 TD’s/2 INT’s/61.2% of passes completed and 58.9 yards per game…

*****Receivers with over 400 yards, and where Team Stats are available…*****

Receivers:

John Saunders Jr.(High Point Christian Academy) with 38 receptions for 717 yards and 15 TD’s….

Brandon Thomas(Northwest Guilford HS) 30 receptions for 669 yards and 9 TD’s…

Brycen Thomas(High Point Christian Academy) with 32 receptions for 631 yards and 9 TD’s…

Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) with 619 yards receiving on 39 receptions and 12 TD’s…

Damon Coleman(Eastern Guilford HS) with 44 receptions for 603 yards and 5 TD’s…

Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) with 27 receptions for 571 yards and 6 TD’s…

Amari Lee(Southern Guilford HS) with 32 receptions for 518 yards and 4 TD’s…

Elijah Kennedy(High Point Central HS) with 29 receptions for 506 yards and 2 TD’s…

Michael Wyman(Dudley HS) with 21 receptions for 423 yards and 1 TD…

