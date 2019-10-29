Middle School Football This Week in Guilford County

**********We have the team records listed as current as possible…If anyone knows of any updates, please let us know….**********

Tuesday October 29:

Lincoln Academy vs. Welborn Middle 5pm at the High Point Athletic Complex

Wednesday October 30:

Northeast Guilford(1-2) vs. Jackson Middle 5pm at Claude Manzi Stadium/Ben L. Smith High School

Southern Guilford at Ferndale(5-0) 5pm at A.J. Simeon Stadium in High Point, N.C.

Hairston Middle(1-2) at Penn-Griffin 5pm at the High Point Athletic Complex

Western Guilford(0-4) vs. Swann Middle at Marion Kirby Stadium/Page High School

Allen Middle(3-0) at Eastern Guilford 5:30pm at Tommy Grayson Field/Eastern Guilford High School

Northern Guilford(4-1) at Northwest Guilford(4-1) 5:30pm at Billings Stadium/Northwest Guilford High School

Southeast Guilford at Kernodle(2-3) 5:30pm

Jamestown(5-0) at Southwest Guilford(4-1) 6pm at Southwest Guilford High School

Allen Jay Prep OFF

Kiser Middle(3-1) OFF

Mendenhall Middle(0-5) OFF