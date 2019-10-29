Middle School Football This Week in Guilford County
**********We have the team records listed as current as possible…If anyone knows of any updates, please let us know….**********
Tuesday October 29:
Lincoln Academy vs. Welborn Middle 5pm at the High Point Athletic Complex
Wednesday October 30:
Northeast Guilford(1-2) vs. Jackson Middle 5pm at Claude Manzi Stadium/Ben L. Smith High School
Southern Guilford at Ferndale(5-0) 5pm at A.J. Simeon Stadium in High Point, N.C.
Hairston Middle(1-2) at Penn-Griffin 5pm at the High Point Athletic Complex
Western Guilford(0-4) vs. Swann Middle at Marion Kirby Stadium/Page High School
Allen Middle(3-0) at Eastern Guilford 5:30pm at Tommy Grayson Field/Eastern Guilford High School
Northern Guilford(4-1) at Northwest Guilford(4-1) 5:30pm at Billings Stadium/Northwest Guilford High School
Southeast Guilford at Kernodle(2-3) 5:30pm
Jamestown(5-0) at Southwest Guilford(4-1) 6pm at Southwest Guilford High School
Allen Jay Prep OFF
Kiser Middle(3-1) OFF
Mendenhall Middle(0-5) OFF
