Carolina Cobras re-sign DL Walter Thomas

Courtesy of D.J. Wagner with the Carolina Cobras

Greensboro, NC

The Cobras announce the return of the beast in the middle DL Walter Thomas (6’5” 340 Oklahoma State) for the 2020 season.

Big Walt is returning to plug up the middle of the Carolina Cobras as the anchor on the defensive line. This will be his third season as a Cobra and so far, the first three-year veteran to return to the team.

Thomas started out as an undrafted free agent for the New Orleans Saints and was invited to their rookie minicamp. From there he went on to play for the Arizona Rattlers of the AFL in 2010. Thomas made a stop in with the Nashville Venom, which won the IFL Championship with him on the team in 2014. He moved on to the Wichita Falls Nighthawks in 2016-17 and after a brief stint with the Philadelphia Soul joined the Cobras in 2018 where he shined in the postseason with 1.5 tackles and a sack in the two post-season games, including winning a championship. He came back in 2019 with a vengeance before an injury ended his season. Before going down though he was leading the league with four sacks and had nine tackles in just five games.

When asked about returning Thomas said, “I am ready to get back to the grind. Missing the end of the year just made me more hungry and now I am ready to eat.”

ABOUT THE CAROLINA COBRAS

The Carolina Cobras are members of the National Arena League (NAL). Founded in 2017, the Carolina Cobras are starting their third season in 2020 and were the 2018 National Arena League Champions. The Cobras play their home games at the Greensboro Coliseum. Cobra Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now call (336) 445-7232 or visit carcobras.com. Follow the Cobras on Facebook at facebook.com/carcobras, twitter.com/carcobras and instagram.com/carcobras.

ABOUT NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE

The National Arena League was founded in 2016 and hosted its inaugural season in 2017 as the premier league in arena football. The National Arena League will kick off its fourth season in 2020. For more information regarding expansion opportunities or partnerships, contact Commissioner Chris Siegfried at chris@nationalarenaleague.com . For more information about the NAL visit www.nationalarenaleague.com, facebook.com/nationalarenaleauge, twitter.com/NALfootball, Instagram.com/nationalarenaleague.