College Men’s Soccer Final: Lynchburg 1, Guilford 0 (overtime)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Michael Lyons scored in overtime as the University of Lynchburg defeated Guilford College, 1-0, in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) regular-season finale for both teams. Luke Mega earned the assist on the match’s lone goal, which occurred at the 92:26 mark.
The Hornets improved to 8-4-5 and 5-1-2 in the ODAC. With the win, Lynchburg moved ahead of the Quakers and earned the fourth seed in the conference championships. Guilford dropped to 7-8-1 and 5-3 in league play. As the sixth seed, GC will play at Roanoke in the ODAC quarterfinals on Sunday.
Lynchburg led in shots (24-3) and corner kicks (9-2). At halftime, the home team led in shots 7-3.
Fisher Athey recorded nine saves in the loss for the visitors. For the Hornets, Kyle Gallagher made one save off a shot from Kyle Broderick.
