Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football Player of the Week for the Week of October 25

Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial)/GreensboroSports.com High School Football Player of the Week for the Week of October 25

This week we are going with Milan Summers, from Dudley High School, as our Player of the Week…Summers, is our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial)/GreensboroSports.com High School Football Player of the Week, for his efforts in the Dudley Panthers’ 56-12 victory over the Winston-Salem Parkland Mustangs, last Friday night on Homecoming, at J.A. Tarpley Stadium/”The Tarp”….Milan Summers scored touchdowns on offense and defense and he was also the punter for the Panthers/Dudley…Summers ran the ball in from 9 yards out for a Touchdown, and he took a Fumble Recovery back 30 yards to “The House”, for another Panthers’ TD/score…Busy night for the Panthers’ junior and for his efforts, we have named him our, Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial)/GreensboroSports.com High School Football Player of the Week, for the high school football week of October 25, 2019….

Week One Winner:Quan Nora(Grimsley High School)

Week Two Winner:Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Three Winner:Chris Zellous(Grimsley High School)

WeeK Four Winner:Travis Shaw(Grimsley High School)

Week Five Winner:Dudley Panthers Defensive Front Line(Dudley High School)

Week Six Winners:Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) and Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS)

Week Seven Winners:Jaden Rogers(Southwest Guilford HS) and Trevon Hester(Northeast Guilford HS)

Week Eight Winner:Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS)

Week Nine Winners:Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS), Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) and the Southeast Guilford Offensive and Defensive Line of Scrimmage/LOS…..

Week Ten Winner:Milan Summers(Dudley HS)