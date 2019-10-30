NCHSAA State Volleyball Playoffs:3rd Round at Northwest Guilford High School
Northwest Guilford will host Grimsley HS in the NCHSAA 3rd Round of the 4A Volleyball State Playoffs on Thursday, October 31st in Roger Nelson Gymnasium at NWGHS at 6pm….
Tickets are $7 and only NCHSAA accepted passes will be honored for free admission.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.