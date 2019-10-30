NCHSAA Volleyball Championship Third Round Pairings:Grimsley(16-9) at Northwest Guilford(24-2) in the 4-A West
1A VOLLEYBALL STATE PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
#1 Perquimans (24-2) vs. #9 Pender (14-9)
#4 Pamlico County (18-4) vs. #5 Uwharrie Charter (20-6)
#3 Princeton (24-3) vs. #11 Vance Charter (20-4)
#2 Falls Lake Academy (23-3) vs. #10 Camden County (22-5)
WEST
#1 Robbinsville (24-2) vs. #9 Murphy (24-3)
#4 Alleghany (20-4) vs. #5 Mountain Island Charter (22-3)
#3 Polk County (21-4) vs. #11 Community School of Davidson (20-6)
#2 East Surry (25-3) vs. #7 Cornerstone Charter (23-6)
2A VOLLEYBALL STATE PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
#1 Wheatmore (25-2) vs. #9 Whiteville (19-3)
#4 Clinton (25-1) vs. #5 Currituck County (23-8)
#3 Ayden-Grifton (19-5) vs. #6 McMichael (30-5)
#2 Carrboro (22-3) vs. #7 Croatan (21-2)
WEST
#1 Fred T. Foard (28-1) vs. #8 R-S Central (19-8)
#5 South Rowan (27-1) vs. #20 West Stokes (24-5)
#11 Patton (22-6) vs. #14 Surry Central (20-7)
#2 Brevard (24-5) vs. #7 Forbush (19-9)
3A VOLLEYBALL STATE PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
#1 Chapel Hill (23-1) vs. #8 Hunt (18-6)
#13 Terry Sanford (21-7) vs. #5 Person (22-2)
#11 Southern Alamance (19-8) vs. #14 Clayton (17-10)
#2 D.H. Conley (23-4) vs. #10 East Chapel Hill (18-7)
WEST
#1 West Rowan (26-0) vs. #9 T.C. Roberson (24-3)
#4 Watauga (25-0) vs. #5 Cox Mill (26-2)
#3 Marvin Ridge (29-3) vs. #6 Southwestern Randolph (25-2)
#2 West Henderson (27-6) vs. #10 South Iredell (19-6)
4A VOLLEYBALL STATE PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
#1 South Central (20-0) vs. #9 Broughton (20-3)
#4 Cardinal Gibbons (17-7) vs. #5 Apex Friendship (19-4)
#3 Green Hope (23-2) vs. #11 Holly Springs (20-5)
#2 Hoggard (23-6) vs. #10 Panther Creek (22-4)
WEST
#1 Providence (24-3) vs. #8 Ardrey Kell (22-5)
#4 West Forsyth (23-4) vs. #5 Hough (21-6)
#3 Pinecrest (26-1) vs. #6 Myers Park (24-3)
**********#2 Northwest Guilford (24-2) vs. #10 Grimsley (16-9)**********
+++++Thursday, October 31st in Roger Nelson Gymnasium at NWGHS at 6pm+++++
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.