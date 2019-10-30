Rain Today causing Postponements and Makeup Dates popping up all over the place
The Kernodle Middle School vs. Southeast Guilford Middle football game for today has been cancelled/postponed and rescheduled for Monday, November 4, 2019 at 5:30pm at Kernodle Middle School.
Tonight’s JV Football Game Burlington Williams vs Southeast Guilford has been Postponed…
JV Football Burlington Williams vs Southeast Guilford will be made up Monday November 4th at 7:00pm.
The Southern Guilford vs Southern Alamance Jayvee Football game scheduled for tomorrow at Southern Guilford has been postponed until Monday, November 4th @ 7:00 pm.
