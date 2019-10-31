ACC Player of the Week goes to Diondre Overton(Page HS/Clemson)
ACC Player/Receiver of the Week:Diondre Overton(Clemson/Page High School)
(Football)
RECEIVER – Diondre Overton, Clemson, Sr., WR, Greensboro, N.C./Page High School
Tied a school-record with three touchdown receptions in the Tigers’ win over Boston College, scoring on all three of his catches during a career-high 119-yard receiving game • Became the first Clemson player since Mike Williams in 2016 to record three touchdown catches in a single game.
