Football in Focus Tonight from the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue with a Kickoff of 6pm

Back to KickBack Jack’s tonight for our Football in Focus Show, which gets rolling at 6pm, from the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue…Lots of football talk on the plate tonight at KickBack Jack’s and we will get the football rolling at 6pm, with Joe Sirera from HSXtra at the News and Record…

GreensboroSports Radio

Joe with us to look ahead to those Friday night high school football matchups, and we have some good ones that will be falling into place this week…Be sure to look at Ragsdale at Grimsley, plus Dudley at Southwest Guilford and more….Also from Joe, we need his thoughts on the upcoming playoffs and how our teams from Guilford County might be shaping/lining up…

Also time to figure out who is going to win the college games on Saturday, with N.C. State at Wake Forest, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, Virginia at North Carolina and tonight, you have Georgia Southern at Appalachian State….NFL 49ers at the Cardinals tonight and the Tennessee Titans at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday…

All on the BIG screens at KickBack Jack’s….

Talking some Football in Focus with Joe Sirera tonight from KickBack Jack’s on Battleground, on GreensboroSports Radio…

Following Joe, we will bring Don Tilley into the show, and DT will bring us up to speed on the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Red Zone Youth Football Playoffs…Don is with the GPR and has been there for many years and he will bring his 2019 perspective along tonight, and give us the inside on this year’s playoffs and how the teams plan to win the Titles…..Don also on board for some high school football talk and we will run some of our games for this week by Don, and get his thoughts going into the Friday night affairs…

Coming up later in the show we have the Dudley Panthers coming in, and they are coming off of their 56-12 Homecoming victory over the Winston-Salem Parkland Mustangs, from last Friday night…We have three Panthers set to sit down with us and we will hit them with our weekly run of Football in Focus questions, and one of the most important questions is, how do you stay focused in during these Big ball games…

Dudley Panthers in the house tonight from the Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Avenue and on GreensboroSports Radio…

We go on air on GreensboroSports Radio tonight at 6pm from KickBack Jack’s on Battleground, home of those great Wings, Ribs, Burgers, Sandwiches, Fries, Baked Beans, Mac and Cheese and more and the best Kid’s Night Restaurant in town…Kids love Thursdays at KickBack Jack’s….

Hope to see you there tonight at 6pm for Football in Focus, on GreensboroSports Radio….