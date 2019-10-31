JV Football Tonight in Guilford County(10/31/19) and it looks like tonight’s games may be floating down Buffalo Creek:Next week, last week of the Season!!!

If anyone is going to attempt to play football tonight, please let us know….Lots of rain over the past two days, and tough weather sticking around for parts of the rest of today/tonight…

Wednesday’s JV Football Game Burlington Williams(4-3) vs Southeast Guilford(5-3) was been Postponed…

JV Football Burlington Williams vs Southeast Guilford will be made up Monday November 4th at 7:00pm.

The Southern Guilford(5-2) vs Southern Alamance(6-2) Jayvee Football game scheduled for TONIGHT/Thursday at Southern Guilford has been postponed until Monday, November 4th @ 7:00 pm.

Western Guilford(3-4) at Smith(1-5)…..No game tonight….Smith has concluded their season….

Still on the Schedule until reported/told otherwise:

***We have three games still on the docket and how many of these will be played tonight???***

Southwest Guilford(6-2) at Dudley(7-1)

Grimsley(6-2) at Ragsdale(4-3)

Northern Guilford(7-1) at Morehead(5-3)

Northwest Guilford(2-7) OFF

Eastern Guilford(3-6) OFF

Page(3-4) OFF

High Point Central has concluded their season…

Northeast Guilford has concluded their season…

High Point Andrews has concluded their season…