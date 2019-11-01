Elon WSOC Phoenix Advances to CAA Tournament Semifinals for First Time in Program History

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s soccer improved to 12-5-2 overall and 6-3-against conference opponents, after defeating Northeastern 2-1 on Friday, Nov. 1.

FINAL RESULTS

The win helped the Phoenix advance to the semi-final round of the CAA Women’s Soccer Tournament for the first time in program history. Hannah Doherty and Jessica Carrieri each scored goals to power Elon to the victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

Elon came out firing in the first half, attacking from the opening whistle. The Phoenix jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the 7th minute when Hannah Doherty netted a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box for her second goal of the season. The shot was perfectly placed into the upper right corner of the net and was just out of Northeastern’s reach.

The Phoenix defense played the biggest role in the final 35 minutes of the half, preventing Northeastern from scoring despite facing seven shot attempts. Elon’s keeper Katrin Hauksdottir made two saves to help maintain a lead heading into halftime.

Elon entered the break leading Northeastern 1-0.

Northeastern got things going early in the second half, beginning with a three-shot sequence in which they hit the post or crossbar each of the three times. A few moments later, Kayla McCauley scored the equalizer for the Huskies to knot things up at 1-1 in the 63rd minute.

The Phoenix took the lead for good in the 88th minute after freshman Jessica Carrieri scored her ninth goal of the season to give Elon a 2-1 lead late in the match. The chance came off a beautiful through ball from Carson Jones that set Carrieri up perfectly to finish off the play.

Katrin Hauksdottir made a staggering eight saves in goal for the Phoenix, moving her season total to 61 saves.

UP NEXT

Elon remains in Hempstead, N.Y. for the semifinal round of the CAA Women’s Soccer Championship against Hofstra on Sunday, Nov. 3. That match is slated to begin at 1 p.m.