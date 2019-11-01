Football In Focus – October 31, 2019 – The Videos
Andy Durham interviews Joe Sirera from HSXtra at the News and Record. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 31, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Don Tilley from the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Departmen. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 31, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Branson Adams, Dudley High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 31, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Marlon Darby, Dudley High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 31, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Myles Smith, Dudley High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 31, 2019.
