High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County:Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week

High School Football Tonight(11/1/19) in and around Guilford County

**********All games set to kick off at 7:30, unless otherwise noted….**********

Ragsdale(4-5/2-0) at Grimsley(8-1/2-0)….This game will be available on GreensboroSports Radio and is our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Speicalists Game of the Week…Don Tilley with us on GreensboroSports Radio and our pregame gets going at 6:45 and the kickoff comes at 7:30pm…Be sure to tune in and get on board with us on GreensboroSports Radio…Grimsley(2-0) Metro and Ragsdale(2-0) Metro…QB Chris Zellous leads Grimsley in and QB Alston Hooker will be calling the offensive shots for the Ragsdale Tigers..

Dudley(7-2/2-1) at Southwest Guilford(6-3/2-1)….Wyatt Smith at this game in coverage for GreensboroSports.com and Dudley coming in with an offensive smorgasbord with RB’s Marlon Darby, Myles Smith, Branson Adams, Nishon Wilhite, Milan Summers, QB Jahmier Slade, plus WR’s Mike Wyman and Mehki Wall…Dudley has a lot of those offensive weapons….SWG led by QB Jaden Rogers and receivers Caleb Curtain and Quantez Poche….Wyatt Smith will have all of the details, so tune in here tomorrow night after the game for Wyatt’s report….

Burlington Williams(5-4/2-2) at Southeast Guilford(6-3/4-0)….Hoping to hear from John S. or our other SEG associates on this game…SEG has now hit their stride with RB’s Jalen Fairley and Derron McQuitty running strong behind that healthy Falcon offensive line….SEG assistant coach Kyle Faust has that O-line primed and ready to perform..

Southern Guilford(5-4/2-2) at Southern Alamance(6-3/3-1)…Myles Crisp and the SG Storm will need to be near-perfect to knock off a fast-charging Coach Fritz and his Hessenthaler-fueled Patriots, from Southern Alamance…

Northwest Guilford(2-7/0-3) at High Point Central(0-9/0-2)….NWG has a true unsung hero in WR Brandon Thomas and I’d like to see him go for maybe 10 receptions and 200 yards/3 TD’s on this night…He has done well, but maybe this will be his break-open night/game…

Northeast Guilford(7-2/4-1) at McMichael(0-9/0-5)…NEG Rams should put up at least 50 in this contest and Trevon Hester, the outstanding NEG Ram runningback can name and pick his holes in this one…Kobe Perez ought to be getting 100-plus yards for NEG, to go along with Hester’s 200….

Smith(1-8/0-3) at Western Guilford(4-5/0-3)…I think this is Homecoming Night for Western Guilford and the Hornets could be looking at win #5 on the season and there is no reason that they should not get that win, if Dante Bovian is running with authority and if Robbie Boyd is calling his shots tonight, from the QB role…Big night with a lot of former Hornets coming back and this is the night to make a statement for the future of Western Guilford football…Five wins every season is the standard and it must be met, each and every year….D.J. Wagner on the scene at this game for GreensboroSports.com…

Morehead(3-6/1-4) at Northern Guilford(6-3/3-2)…Northern Guilford can’t catch themselves looking ahead to next week’s game with Western Alamance..Northern must get it in order tonight up in Eden and get what they have been needing, and that is a Austin Coltrane-effort from Will Lenard, and a Daniel Downing/T.J. Logan-type effort from all of the running backs and also a Keenan Allen-like approach from Michael Frogge and Chuck Conaway…If they get all of that, Book It…

High Point Andrews(4-5/1-3) at Trinity(0-9/0-4)…As the old Maryland/Georgia Tech/Detroit Lions coach Bobby Ross used to say, “We need to get it going just one more time, just one more time”…And that is exactly what HP Andrews has to do, get going just one more time, just one more time…Jenoah McIver needs to build an Ark and drive it right down thru main street in Trinity and don’t let up off of the gas, ’till you get out of town with a victory…And a big one at that….

Eastern Guilford(5-5/3-2) OFF

Page(3-7/2-1) OFF

Wake Christian(5-5) at High Point Christian Academy(7-3) 7pm at the High Point Athletic Complex/NCISAA Playoffs Round One…Round One win for John Saunders Jr. and HPCA Cougars…

Bishop McGuinness(2-7/1-2) at Mount Airy(7-2/3-0)…Should be all Granite Bears in this one…

Davie County(5-4/2-1) at East Forsyth(7-2/1-2)…East is looking to rebound in a Big way….

Picks for this Week:

Grimsley

Dudley

Southeast Guilford

Southern Alamance

Northwest Guilford

Northeast Guilford

Western Guilford

Northern Guilford

High Point Andrews

High Point Christian Academy

Mount Airy

East Forsyth

(Picks on the season now at (90-27) for 2019, after going (9-4) last week…)

This Week’s Top Ten Poll

1)Grimsley(8-1)

2)Dudley(7-2)

3)Northeast Guilford(7-2)

4)Southeast Guilford(6-3)

5)Southwest Guilford(6-3)

6)Northern Guilford(6-3)

7)Ragsdale(4-5)

8)Southern Guilford(5-4)

9)High Point Christian(7-3)

10)Eastern Guilford(5-5)