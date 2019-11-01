Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – November 1, 2019

Posted by Don Moore on November 1, 2019

Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Ragsdale (4-5/2-0) at Grimsley (8-1/2-0) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.

UPDATE #5 – 9:00 PM

HALF
Dudley (7-2) – 30
Southwest Guilford (6-3) – 6

HALF
Ragsdale (4-5) – 13
Grimsley (8-1) – 13

2 Q
Burlington Williams (5-4) – 14
Southeast Guilford (6-3) – 7

0 Q
Southern Guilford (5-4)
Southern Alamance (6-3)

0 Q
Northwest Guilford (2-7)
High Point Central (0-9)

0 Q
Northeast Guilford (7-2)
McMichael (0-9)

HALF
Smith (1-8) – 6
Western Guilford (4-5) – 21

HALF
Morehead (3-6) – 6
Northern Guilford (6-3) – 20

HALF
High Point Andrews (4-5) – 18
Trinity (0-9) – 7

2 Q
Wake Christian (5-5) – 14
High Point Christian Academy (7-3) – 7

HALF
Bishop McGuinness (2-7) – 0
Mount Airy (7-2) – 63

2 Q
Davie County (5-4) – 14
East Forsyth (7-2) – 27

HALF
Winston-Salem Reagan (8-1) – 14
West Forsyth (8-1) – 21

3 Q
Eastern Alamance (9-0) – 27
Western Alamance (7-2) – 0

3 Q
Hough (6-3) – 13
Mallard Creek (8-0-1) – 45

HALF
RJ Reynolds – 13
Glenn – 22

HALF
Asheboro – 16
Southwest Randolph – 0

HALF
Reidsville – 14
Burlington Cummings – 0

