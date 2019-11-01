Western Guilford Grounds Golden Eagles of Ben L Smith 49-12 For Homecoming

from D.J. Wagner with GreensboroSports.com

Greensboro, NC

In the homecoming game for Western Guilford tonight the celebration was in full swing as the Hornets destroyed Smith 49-12. Hornet’s Dante Bovian ran for 256-yards and 3 TDs and the Golden Eagles had no answer.

To the game:

Western won the opening toss and deferred so Smith started with the ball and quickly went four and out, punting the ball away to the Hornets. Western drove down the field on an 11-play drive that went 60 yards and finished with Jamyr Jeffries carrying it in from five yards out for the TD, the PAT went wide, and it was 6-0 Hornets with 4:52 to go in the opening period. The Eagles took the opening kickoff and moved the ball 55-yards on 8 plays as they turned it over on downs after a fourth and 17 from the Hornet’s 32.

The second quarter got off to another long Hornets drive, this time traveling 10 plays for 81 yards and finished with Eric Lewis running it in from 7-yards out for the TD, the PAT pass from Robbie Boyd to Lewis was good and with 7:31 to go in the half it was 14-0 Western. The Eagles answered with a 10-play drive of their own, this for 37-yards and finished with Jordan Williams passing six yards to Nikosi Alston for the TD, the 2-pt conversion was no good, and with 2:03 to go in the half it was 14-6 Hornets. The Hornets took just one play to answer as Dante Bovian broke a 58-yard run on the very first play, the PAT was good and it was 21-6 Hornets and that is how we would go into the half as the Golden Eagles were not able to score.

The opening drive of the second half was the Dante Bovian show, out of the nine plays in the drive, he carried it eight times, including the final yard for his second TD of the game. He also had runs of 17, 14 and 11 in the drive. With the PAT, it was 28-6 Hornets. The Eagles could not answer and five plays later on a bad punt snap turned it over on their own 24-yard line. It only took the Hornets three plays to strike again, Bovian got the TD hat trick with his third of the night, from seven yards out. The PAT was good, and it was 35-6. The Golden Eagles went three and out and Western had the ball as the third quarter ended.

On the first play of the fourth the Hornets scored yet again. Dree Dunn from 11-yards out completed a 6-play drive that covered 46-yards and with the PAT it was 42-6. The Eagles were able to bounce back this time, one play, 70 yards on a run by Shamed Gibbs, the two-point failed again, and it was 42-12 Hornets with 10:33 to play. Both offenses stalled on their next drives and with just 2:19 to go the Eagles had another bad snap on a punt, this time it was recovered by Jalen Williams at the Eagles 20 and brought it down to the 7. Two plays later and it was Keyun McCullough from four yards out for the icing on the cake and it was 49-12 Hornets protecting their hive for homecoming.

The Hornets hero for Homecoming was obvious Dante Bovian, who ran for 256 yards on 23 carries and 3 TDs.

The leading rusher for the Eagles was Shamed Gibbs who had seven carries for 121 and that 70-yard TD run.

QB play was not really an issue for either team as there was not much work through the air. Robbie Boyd was 6-8 for 24 yards for the Hornets and Jordan Williams was 9-16 57 yards and a TD for the Golden Eagles.

Both teams finish up their conference and regular season next week.

Western Guilford (5-5, 1-3) hosts Dudley next week with a chance to get their sixth win to qualify for the playoffs.

Ben L Smith (1-9, 0-4) hosts Parkland for their season finale.