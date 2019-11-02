Carolina Cobras sign WR/LB Ishmael Zamora

from D.J. Wagner with the Carolina Cobras

Greensboro, NC

The Carolina Cobras announce the signing of WR/LB Ishmael Zamora for the 2020 season.

Ishmael Zamora (6’3” 224 Baylor) played two years in Baylor after a redshirt year. He had 63 catches for 809 yards and eight TDs, which finished him second on the team behind K.D. Cannon in 2016. He was signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and was on the roster until the final cut day. He played two games with the Massachusetts Pirates in 2019 and had three catches for 12 yards and a TD, as well as one rush for two yards. Don’t let his size fool you either, as a Junior in high school he won the state championship in the 110-meter hurdles. So he has not only size but the speed for arena.

ABOUT THE CAROLINA COBRAS

The Carolina Cobras are members of the National Arena League (NAL). Founded in 2017, the Carolina Cobras are starting their third season in 2020 and were the 2018 National Arena League Champions. The Cobras play their home games at the Greensboro Coliseum. Cobra Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now call (336) 445-7232 or visit carcobras.com. Follow the Cobras on Facebook at facebook.com/carcobras, twitter.com/carcobras and instagram.com/carcobras.

ABOUT NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE

The National Arena League was founded in 2016 and hosted its inaugural season in 2017 as the premier league in arena football. The National Arena League will kick off its fourth season in 2020. For more information regarding expansion opportunities or partnerships, contact Commissioner Chris Siegfried at chris@nationalarenaleague.com . For more information about the NAL visit www.nationalarenaleague.com, facebook.com/nationalarenaleauge, twitter.com/NALfootball, Instagram.com/nationalarenaleague.