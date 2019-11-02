Carolina Cobras sign WR/LB John Robinson-Woodgett

from D.J. Wagner with the Carolina Cobras

Greensboro, NC

The Carolina Cobras announce the signing of WR/LB John Robinson-Woodgett for the 2020 season.

John Robinson-Woodgett (6’1” 247 UMass) was a four year player at university of Massachusetts where he played in 40 games, his first two and a half seasons playing at LB, before converting to FB/LB in his junior year and then strictly FB in his senior year. In his career on offense he had 17 carries for 65 yards and a TD, as well as eight receptions for 55 yards and a TD. He had 75 tackles, with a sack, forced fumble and recovery on the defensive side. He also played special teams as well. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by New Orleans where he spent OTAs and training camp with the Saints, including playing in two pre-season games before being released. Robinson-Weedgett also participated in the 2018 Spring League Miami Showcase.

His message for Cobra Nation was pretty simple, “I’m coming in with one thing on my mind. Win a Championship!”

