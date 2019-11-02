College Football Today with Local/Area, ACC and Statewide Games
Local/Area Games:
N.C. State at Wake Forest Noon
Guilford College at Southern Virginia 1pm
Huntingdon at Greensboro College 1pm
N.C. A&T at South Carolina State 1:30pm
Shaw at Winston-Salem State 1:30pm
William and Mary at Elon 2pm
ACC Games:
Boston College at Syracuse Noon
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame 2:30pm
Wofford at Clemson 4pm
Pitt at Georgia Tech 4pm
Virginia at North Carolina 7:30pm
Miami at Florida State 8pm
Statewide Games:
Carson-Newman at Mars Hill 1pm
UNC-Pembroke at Newberry 1pm
J.C. Smith at St. Augustine’s 1pm
Valparaiso at Davidson 1pm
Virginia State at Chowan 1pm
N.C. Wesleyan at Methodist 1pm
Western Carolina at VMI 1:30pm
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb 1:30pm
Fayetteville State at Livingstone 1:30pm
Catawba at Tusculum 1:30pm
**********Wingate(8-0) at Lenoir-Rhyne(8-0) 2pm**********
Brevard at LaGrange 2pm
Campbell at North Alabama 2:30pm
Middle Tennessee at Charlotte 3:30pm
Cincinnati at East Carolina 7pm
