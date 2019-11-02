College Football Today with Local/Area, ACC and Statewide Games

Local/Area Games:

N.C. State at Wake Forest Noon

Guilford College at Southern Virginia 1pm

Huntingdon at Greensboro College 1pm

N.C. A&T at South Carolina State 1:30pm

Shaw at Winston-Salem State 1:30pm

William and Mary at Elon 2pm

ACC Games:

Boston College at Syracuse Noon

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame 2:30pm

Wofford at Clemson 4pm

Pitt at Georgia Tech 4pm

Virginia at North Carolina 7:30pm

Miami at Florida State 8pm

Statewide Games:

Carson-Newman at Mars Hill 1pm

UNC-Pembroke at Newberry 1pm

J.C. Smith at St. Augustine’s 1pm

Valparaiso at Davidson 1pm

Virginia State at Chowan 1pm

N.C. Wesleyan at Methodist 1pm

Western Carolina at VMI 1:30pm

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb 1:30pm

Fayetteville State at Livingstone 1:30pm

Catawba at Tusculum 1:30pm

**********Wingate(8-0) at Lenoir-Rhyne(8-0) 2pm**********

Brevard at LaGrange 2pm

Campbell at North Alabama 2:30pm

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte 3:30pm

Cincinnati at East Carolina 7pm