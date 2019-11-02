Dudley Downs Cowboys 49-6 – Wyatt Smith Reporting

The Dudley Panthers used their multi-threat running game and consistent defense to rout the Southwest Guilford Cowboys by the score of 49-6 on Friday in High Point. Dudley’s defense allowed just six points, forced three turnovers, and had multiple sacks on the evening.

The Panthers started the game slowly offensively, but were the first to put points on the board when the Cowboys long-snapper snapped the ball through the end zone on a punt attempt, resulting in a safety.

On their opening drive of the second quarter, however, the Panthers game turned up full blast. In three plays and in fifty-five seconds the Dudley offense moved the ball fifty yards. The drive was punctuated with an explosive burst up the middle by Milan Summers.

The Cowboys answered the Dudley score on their next possession. A seven-play, three and a half minute drive ended with a connection between Matt Jones and Quantez Poche that resulted in a 50-yard touchdown. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, that was the best they would do on the night.

Dudley quickly countered the Cowboys touchdown.

Branson Adams took the ensuing kickoff to the house for an 85-yard score.

On their next possession, the Panthers drove 70 yards on three plays, the biggest being a 69-yard touchdown hook-up between Jahmier Slade and Branson Adams for his second touchdown of the evening.

And the next, you guessed it, resulted in a touchdown as well.

Slade found Myles Smith from 11-yards for the Panthers third touchdown in as many drives in the second quarter.

The score at halftime was 30-6 Panthers.

Dudley head coach Steven Davis said he had hoped that his team would get off to a quicker start in the game, but was pleased with their efforts once they found their stride.

“I talked to them early about getting a faster start than we have gotten in earlier games,” Davis said. “Again, we had a slow start in the first quarter, but got rolling in the second quarter and once we got rolling, we stayed rolling.”

The Panthers continued their onslaught in the third quarter when they added two more touchdowns. Myles Smith scored his second of the night, a 23-yard run, and Nashon Wilhite ran it in from five yards out.

The two touchdowns in the third quarter came after a long stoppage for an injury on the field to a Cowboys player. The player left the field on a stretcher wearing a cervical spine protecting collar. Early reports were that he was being treated for possible whiplash. When the third quarter ended the score was 43-6.

Dudley’s coaching staff and players showed extreme sportsmanship during the injury. Head coach Steven Davis spoke more about it postgame.

“Everyone was concerned about the young man who was hurt,” Davis said. “The player that hit him had tears in his eyes. Hopefully he is doing well and going to be okay.”

Dudley added one more touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Marlon Darby got in on the scoring action on a 65-yard run. The touchdown initiated the running clock rule, and the game ended soon thereafter.

Dudley’s Branson Adams was happy with the result of the game and gave us a look into his kickoff return touchdown.

“We came out and got a great win tonight,” Adams said. “We come out and compete every day and compete and play fast and physical football.

“I had a kickoff return called back due to a penalty last week and it was very similar to the one tonight,” Adams said of his first of two touchdowns on Friday. “I made the same move I did last week, then I saw the cut-back lane open and I took it, from there I took it home.”

The Panthers improve to (8-2) overall and (3-1) in conference play with the victory. They finish the regular season against Western Guilford at “The Tarp” next Friday night.

The Cowboys drop to (6-4) overall and (2-2) in the conference with the loss. The Cowboys final game of the regular season will be next Friday when they welcome Mt. Tabor to “The Ranch”.

SCORING PLAYS:

(D) SAFETY- Ball snapped through end zone

(D) Milan Summers 9 run (Boateng Woodson kick)

(SWG) Quantez Poche 50 pass from Matt Jones (kick failed)

(D) Branson Adams 85 kickoff return (Woodson kick)

(D) Adams 69 pass from Jahmier Slade (Woodson kick)

(D) Myles Smith 11 pass from Slade (Woodson kick)

(D) Smith 23 run, (Woodson kick)

(D) Nashon Wilhite 5 run (kick failed)

(D) Marlon Darby 65 run (kick failed)