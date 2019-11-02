High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Who turned the air on?

It is now cool and it was in the neighborhood of COLD last night for our Friday night high school football games….We have your Rewind ready to roll and we will try and not stir up too much extra air, as we get the Rewind turning on this Saturday morning….You get an extra hour of sleep tonight/Sunday morning, so bundle up, as you hit the sack tonight…

Up first this morning we turn to Joe Sirera, from the HSXtra at the News and Record and we Joe’s twist on last night’s 33-25 win by Grimsley over Ragsdale at Jamieson Stadium…CLICK HERE and check out the Quick Take on this ball game…Ragsdale has come a long way this season and it is a credit to the Tigers for the game that they gave Grimsley last night, and a credit to Whirlies for standing up and winning the game with pressure on them to win the Conference…

“It was an extremely physical game, a really tough game. I thought Ragsdale played really well, and Coach Boykin does a great job. I was proud of our kids and how they hung in there, kept grinding and kept fighting. We found a way to win.” — Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach

“We thought we had a chance if we could play well up front. … What you saw today — beyond the penalties that really did us in — was our guys playing with great resilience. We had to because we knew they were going to make some plays, but the resiliency to fight back is what this team is going to be remembered for.” — Johnny Boykin, Ragsdale coach

CLICK HERE for an interesting read from Doug Mead at the WS Journal, on WS Parkland’s 6-0 victory over Mount Tabor, and Denoris Wardlow with three interceptions for Parkland and he took one back for a TD/Pick Six and the game’s only score and after Parkland was plastered last week, 56-12 by the Dudley Panthers, the Mustangs won a Must-Game and this is worth looking into…Mount Tabor had the football at the Parkland one-yard line with just seconds left in the game…

CLICK HERE for J.P. Mundy, with the HSXtra at the News and Record, on Dudley at Southwest Guilford and a big night for Dudley seniors, Branson Adams and Marlon Darby…

“We’ve been having slow starts all year, and as soon as we get that train going, we can’t stop.” — Dudley coach Steven Davis.

CLICK HERE for Tim Nash, HSXtra at the News and Record and he is on the Burlington Williams at Southeast Guilford game and how the Falcons are looking/working to go Undefeated in conference play again this season…

“We had a little bit of a rough start tonight, but we kept pressing.” – Southeast coach Kennedy Tinsley.

“Jaden (Fairley) is a big-time player and a big-time athlete. You have to give credit to the offensive line, too. They’ve been playing well.” – Tinsley

CLICK HERE for Philip Deutsch from HSXtra, at the News and Record and his take on Southern Guilford at Southern Alamance at last night…..Jacob Freeze big on a cold night for the Southern Alamance Patriots…

CLICK HERE for Adam Smith with the Burlington Times-News on Southern Guilford at Southern Alamance and an interesting quote from Southern Alamance RB Jacob “Big” Freeze:“I don’t know if I’ve ever been yelled at so much by coaches,” Southern Alamance senior Jacob Freeze said. “But it put us in our place and we knew what we had to do coming out of halftime.”

CLICK HERE for Jim Sands with Rockingham County Now on Morehead at Northern Guilford, and Northern picked up two of their TD’s, on two pick sixes…

“We’ve been talking about that these last couple of weeks. We’ve got to come out here and take care of business. We did that against Rockingham last week and again tonight against Morehead. We are peaking at the right time and that is what I keep telling my guys — we are talking about playoff football, so we’ve just got to stay on this track and we are heading in that direction.” — head coach Erik Westberg, Northern Guilford

CLICK HERE for D.J. Wagner with GreensboroSports.com on Smith at Western Guilford….

CLICK HERE for East Forsyth holding on to beat Davie County, from Craig T. Greenlee, at the Winston-Salem Journal..

CLICK HERE for Glenn-WS Reynolds from Dan Kibler at the WS Journal and next Friday it will be West Forsyth at Glenn for the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Title…

A slow start put the Cougars in a 14-0 deficit early in the game, but a strong defensive effort shut Wake Christian down the rest of the way. The offense came on, scoring 5 TDs & 2 FGs to pick up the 40-14 win in the 1st round of the playoffs.

We travel to Metrolina next week…..CLICK HERE for Michael Lindsay with the High Point Enterprise on High Point Christian over Wake Christian, 40-14…

CLICK HERE for Greer Smith with the High Point Enterprise on High Point Andrews over Trinity, 30-7 last night…

from the High Point Enterprise staff reports:

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 12, HIGH POINT CENTRAL 10

HIGH POINT – Northwest Guilford nipped High Point Central 12-10 in Metro 4A Conference play at Simeon Stadium on Friday night.

The Vikings upped their record to 3-7, 1-3. The Bison fell to 0-10, 0-3.

Some key numbers from down around the Charlotte area…from Langston Wertz Jr. with the Charlotte Observer:Drake Maye, Porter Rooks, Muhsin Muhammad, Myers Park: Maye, the Alabama recruit, threw his first interception of the season in Friday’s 49-10 win over Indian Trail Porter Ridge, but he completed 20-of-25 passes for 415 yards and four touchdowns. He ran for 42 yards on seven carries. Rooks, the N.C. State recruit, caught five passes for 119 yards and a score. Muhammad, the Texas A&M recruit, caught six passes for 165 yards and a score.

