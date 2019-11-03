Cotton’s Overtime Goal Sends Greensboro College Pride Men Into USA South Soccer Semifinals

Cotton’s Overtime Goal Sends Pride Men Into USA South Semifinals

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jovan Cotton scored in the 103rd minute to vault the Greensboro College men’s soccer team past the Pacers of William Peace University Saturday 3-2 to advance to the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

Greensboro got on the board first in the eighth minute when Gerado Peraza found the back of the net off of a double assist by Darli Mihindou and Jordy Briceno. The Pride was able to hold the one-goal margin until the 17th minute when the Pacers tied the game before going on to strike again in the 34th minute to take a 2-1 halftime lead.

The score then remained the same until the 63rd minute after Mihindou placed a header, following an assist by Peraza, into the upper right corner of the goal to tie the game.

Over the next 59 minutes, Greensboro continued to apply pressure but it was not until the 103rd minute that Cotton tucked the ball away for the game-winning goal.

Remey Brezault was credited with the win in goal.

The Pride men will now wait to see who they will face in the USA South Athletic Conference semifinals Friday. The games will be played at either Covenant College or North Carolina Wesleyan College. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.