Greensboro College Volleyball Splits Final USA South Tri-Match At Methodist

Volleyball Splits Final USA South Tri-Match At Methodist

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Greensboro College volleyball team split a pair of USA South Athletic Conference matches at Methodist University Saturday.

The Pride defeated the host Monarchs in five sets to open the day before falling in five sets to William Peace University.

Against the Monarchs, Greensboro dropped the opening set before winning the next two by scores of 25-22 and 25-11 to take a 2-1 lead. However, Methodist was able to send the match into a fifth set with a 25-16 victory in Set 4 before the Pride put the match away with a 15-12 win in the final set.

Sarah Egbers finished the match with a team-leading 11 kills while Carly Uhlir posted 10 kills. Uhlir also had a match-high 26 digs.

Following their victory over the Monarchs, Greensboro raced out a two-set lead against William Peace but could not hold on as the Pacers went on to win the next three sets to record the victory.

This time it was Hailey Stout leading the way in kills with 14. Dixie Faulk posted 17 assists and 27 digs while Natalie Rosinski had three blocks.

The Pride will now wait to see who they will square off with in the first round of the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament Tuesday. For more information on Greensboro College volleyball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.