Schnabl’s Two Goals Sends Greensboro College Pride Women’s Soccer Into USA South Semifinals

Schnabl’s Two Goals Sends Pride Women Into USA South Semifinals

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team defeated the Hawks of Huntingdon College 2-0 in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 USA South Athletic Conference Tournament Saturday.

Greensboro wasted no time getting on the board as Logan Schnabl found the back of the net just 56 seconds into the contest.

The Pride then held on to their one-goal advantage until the first minute of the second half when Schnabl struck once again to extend the lead to 2-0. Over the final 43 minutes of play, Greensboro’s defense, along with great goal play by Kelsey Emrich, was able to hold on for the shutout victory.

“The team showed tremendous courage and fun in a tough match,” Head Coach Jordan May said. “It wasn’t always pretty, but Logan had two fantastic goals and we had several other terrific attacking sequences.

“The back like did well to sustain Huntingdon’s pressure and stood strong to retain the shutout. We are grateful to be able to play another day with one another, while we continue to grow and get better. We have enjoyed the support we have had throughout the season from our One Pride family and friends. We hope to continue to continue to make them proud as we head into the championship weekend.”

With the victory, the Pride women advance to the USA South semifinals where they will take on Covenant College in the first game at Maryville College Friday. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.