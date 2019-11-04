CONTEST – This Weekend’s Winners – High School & Pro Picks
High School Picks were a tough fight this weekend with more than half our entries going 15-0. The Tie-Breaker was almost as tough with a few entries within 10 points; but Jarell Johnson nailed the Tie-Breaker exactly.
Pro Picks are still all over the place, still we had to go to the Tie-Breaker. Ed Johnson was closest to the final of Sunday Night NFL.
Our Contests return Wednesday evening for the High School Picks and Friday for NFL Picks.
