Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 11/4-11/9/19:Football Friday at Southern Guilford HS and Girls Basketball Scrimmage on Saturday at Dudley HS
11/04/19 Monday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/04/19 Monday Soccer V Boys N/A Men’s Soccer Seeding Date
11/04/19 Monday N/A 6:00 PM Athletic Booster Club Meeting EG Media Center
11/05/19 Tuesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/05/19 Tuesday N/A Student Athlete Academic and Character Evaluation
11/06/19 Wednesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/07/19 Thursday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/07/19 Thursday Football JV Boys H 7:00 PM Southern Guilford High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
11/08/19 Friday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/08/19 Friday Football V Boys A 7:30 PM Southern Guilford High School
11/09/19 Saturday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/09/19 Saturday Football V Boys N/A Football Seeding Date
11/09/19 Saturday Cheerleading V Girls A TBA Cheer Competition hosted by Ashley HS
11/09/19 Saturday Cheerleading JV Girls A TBA Cheer Competition hosted by Ashley HS
11/09/19 Saturday Basketball V Girls A 11:00 AM Andrews multi-team scrimmage @ hosted by Dudley
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.