Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 11/4-11/9/19:Football Friday at Southern Guilford HS and Girls Basketball Scrimmage on Saturday at Dudley HS

11/04/19 Monday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/04/19 Monday Soccer V Boys N/A Men’s Soccer Seeding Date
11/04/19 Monday N/A 6:00 PM Athletic Booster Club Meeting EG Media Center

11/05/19 Tuesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/05/19 Tuesday N/A Student Athlete Academic and Character Evaluation

11/06/19 Wednesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS

11/07/19 Thursday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/07/19 Thursday Football JV Boys H 7:00 PM Southern Guilford High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

11/08/19 Friday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/08/19 Friday Football V Boys A 7:30 PM Southern Guilford High School

11/09/19 Saturday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/09/19 Saturday Football V Boys N/A Football Seeding Date
11/09/19 Saturday Cheerleading V Girls A TBA Cheer Competition hosted by Ashley HS
11/09/19 Saturday Cheerleading JV Girls A TBA Cheer Competition hosted by Ashley HS
11/09/19 Saturday Basketball V Girls A 11:00 AM Andrews multi-team scrimmage @ hosted by Dudley

