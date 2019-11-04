Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Red Zone Youth Football Standings and Playoff Results from November 3/Warnersville Pee Wee’s win CHAMPIONSHIP in 4 Overtimes
Pee Wee (ages 7 & 8) Championship Game
Warnersville Center 13 (4 Overtimes)
Lewis Center 7
Mite (ages 9 & 10) Semi-Finals
Warnersville Center 12 Overtime
Peeler Center 6
Lewis Center 46
Windsor Center 6
Midget (ages 11 & 12) Semi-Finals
Warnersville Center 46
Leonard Center 6
Lewis Center 28
Windsor Center 0
2019 REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS
Pee Wee League (Ages 7 and 8)
Conference Games Overall Games Greensboro Conference Team Name GP Win Loss Tie PTS GP Win Loss Tie 1 Warnersville Center 1 1 0 0 2 4 4 0 0 2 Lewis Center 1 0 1 0 0 4 3 1 0 High Point Conference Team Name GP Win Loss Tie PTS GP Win Loss Tie 1 Harvell Park Falcons 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 3 0 2 Brentwood Broncos 1 0 1 0 0 4 0 4 0
Mite League (Ages 9 and 10)
Conference Games Overall Games Greensboro Conference Team Name GP Win Loss Tie PTS GP Win Loss Tie 1 Warnersville Center 3 3 0 0 6 4 4 0 0 1 Windsor Center 3 3 0 0 6 4 4 0 0 3 Lewis Center 3 2 1 0 4 4 3 1 0 4 Peeler Center 3 1 2 0 2 4 2 2 0 5 Leonard Center 3 0 3 0 0 4 1 3 0 5 Glenwood Center 3 0 3 0 0 4 0 4 0 High Point Conference Team Name GP Win Loss Tie PTS GP Win Loss Tie 1 Brentwood Broncos 2 2 0 0 4 4 3 1 0 2 Harvell Park Falcons 2 1 1 0 2 4 1 3 0 3 Oakview Cowboys 2 0 2 0 0 4 0 4 0
Midget League (Ages 11 and 12)
Conference Games Overall Games Greensboro Conference Team Name GP Win Loss Tie PTS GP Win Loss Tie 1 Warnersville Center 2 2 0 0 4 4 4 0 0 2 Windsor Center 2 2 0 0 4 4 3 1 0 2 Lewis Center 3 2 1 0 4 4 2 2 0 4 Peeler Center 2 0 2 0 0 4 1 3 0 4 Leonard Center 3 0 3 0 0 4 1 3 0 High Point Conference Team Name GP Win Loss Tie PTS GP Win Loss Tie 1 Brentwood Broncos 2 2 0 0 4 3 3 0 0 2 Oakview Cowboys 2 1 1 0 2 4 1 3 0 3 Harvell Park Falcons 2 0 2 0 0 3 0 3 0
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.