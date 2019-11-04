High School Football This Week(11/8/19) in and around Guilford County
Here is a list of this High School Football Games with all kickoffs set to go at 7:30, unless noted otherwise…
Grimsley(9-1/3-0) at Page(3-7/2-1)…Last year(2018) Page over Grimsley, 21-7…Last time Grimsley defeated Page was 2006, and it was 21-10 Grimsley with the win, back then….Grimsley finished at (12-1) that season and advanced to Round Two of the NCHSAA Playoffs…Page was (7-5) that season….
Northern Guilford(7-3/4-2) at Western Alamance(7-3/4-2)
Eastern Guilford(5-5/3-2) at Southern Guilford(5-5/2-3)
Mount Tabor(6-4/3-1) at Southwest Guilford(6-4/2-2)
Dudley(8-2/3-1) at Western Guilford(5-5/1-3)
Southeast Guilford(7-3/5-0) at Southwestern Randolph(3-7/1-4)
Person County(3-7/3-3) at Northeast Guilford(8-2/5-1)
Northwest Guilford(3-7/1-3) at Asheboro(2-8/1-5)
WS Parkland(6-3/3-1) at Smith(1-9/0-4)
Ragsdale(4-6/2-1) at High Point Central(0-10/0-3)
Wheatmore(4-6/2-3) at High Point Andrews(5-5/2-3)
High Point Christian Academy(8-3/3-1) at Metrolina Christian Academy(7-3/4-0)…Round Two/Semifinals of NCISAA DII Playoffs with HPCA #3 seed and Metrolina the #2 seed….7pm…Regular season, Metrolina over High Point Christian, 24-14…
Bishop McGuinness(2-8/1-3) at Winston-Salem Prep(6-4/1-3)
East Forsyth(8-2/2-2) at WS Reynolds(3-7/0-4)
West Forsyth(9-1/3-1) at Glenn(7-3/3-1)
Reidsville(9-1/3-0) at Bartlett Yancey(9-1/2-1)
