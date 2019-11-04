NCHSAA State Volleyball Playoffs:4A West Regionals(Northwest Guilford HS hosting Ardrey Kell on Tuesday at 6pm)
Northwest Guilford will host Ardrey Kell HS in the NCHSAA 4A West Volleyball Regional of the State Playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 5th in Roger Nelson Gymnasium at NWGHS at 6PM….
Tickets are $8 and only NCHSAA accepted passes will be honored for free admission.
