New News and Record High School Football Top Ten Poll for Week of (11/4/19) with Grimsley Whirlies #1, Reidsville Rams #2, Dudley Panthers #3, and NEG Rams #4
New News and Record High School Football Top Ten Poll for this week with Grimsley #1, Reidsville #2, Dudley #3 and Northeast Guilford #4….The News and Record Top Ten Poll is compiled by N&R HSXtra staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches….CLICK HERE for photos and more poll details…
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 9-1
Last week: 1
Friday: At Page
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 9-1
Last week: 2
Friday: At Bartlett Yancey
3. DUDLEY
Record: 8-2
Last week: 4
Friday: At Western Guilford
4. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 8-2
Last week: 3
Friday: Person
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 7-3
Last week: 5
Friday: At Southwestern Randolph
6. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 8-3
Last week: 8
Friday: At Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, NCISAA Division II semifinal
7. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 7-3
Last week: 7
Friday: At Western Alamance
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 6-4
Last week: 6
Friday: Mount Tabor
9. RAGSDALE
Record: 4-6
Last week: 9
Friday: At High Point Central
10. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-5
Last week: T10
Next: At Southern Guilford
DROPPED OUT
Southern Guilford
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Southern Guilford (5-5), Western Guilford (5-5).
