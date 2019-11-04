New News and Record High School Football Top Ten Poll for Week of (11/4/19) with Grimsley Whirlies #1, Reidsville Rams #2, Dudley Panthers #3, and NEG Rams #4

New News and Record High School Football Top Ten Poll for this week with Grimsley #1, Reidsville #2, Dudley #3 and Northeast Guilford #4….The News and Record Top Ten Poll is compiled by N&R HSXtra staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches….CLICK HERE for photos and more poll details…

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 9-1

Last week: 1

Friday: At Page

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 9-1

Last week: 2

Friday: At Bartlett Yancey

3. DUDLEY

Record: 8-2

Last week: 4

Friday: At Western Guilford

4. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 8-2

Last week: 3

Friday: Person

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 7-3

Last week: 5

Friday: At Southwestern Randolph

6. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 8-3

Last week: 8

Friday: At Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, NCISAA Division II semifinal

7. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 7-3

Last week: 7

Friday: At Western Alamance

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 6-4

Last week: 6

Friday: Mount Tabor

9. RAGSDALE

Record: 4-6

Last week: 9

Friday: At High Point Central

10. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-5

Last week: T10

Next: At Southern Guilford

DROPPED OUT

Southern Guilford

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Southern Guilford (5-5), Western Guilford (5-5).