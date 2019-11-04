NFL Sunday Scoreboard:Sunday Football Scores from around the league and what local Pros you know did in the Show

Scores from Sunday in the NFL…..

Carolina Panthers 30, Tennessee Titans 20…Panthers now (5-3) and at Green Bay for a 4:25 start next Sunday…Today, Christian McCaffrey with 24 carries for 146 yards and 2 TD’s…McCaffrey with 3 receptions for 20 yards and one TD..McCaffrey with 166 total yards and 3 TD’s…QB Kyle Allen going 17-32 for 232 yards and 2 TD’s…LB Shaq Thompson with 11 Total Tackles and 10 were Solo Tackles, with 1 sack and one 3 Tackles for a Loss, and 1 Quarterback Hit…

Houston 26, Jacksonville 3…D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with 2 Tackles and both were Solo Tackles for the Texans…

Denver 24, Cleveland 19…Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with 3 Tackles/3 Solos and 1 Tackle for a Loss, 1 Sack, 1 Pass Deflection and 1 Quarterback Hit…

LA Chargers 26, Green Bay 11…Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/California) with 3 receptions for 40 yards for the Chargers…

Pittsburgh Steelers 26, Indianapolis Colts 24…Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) with 2 receptions for 16 yards for the Colts…

Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14…Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) with 2 carries for 7 yards, 2 receptions for 9 yards and 4 Punt Returns for 36 yards…

Seattle 40, Tampa Bay 34…T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS/North Carolina) with 3 Punt Returns for 32 yards and 3 Kickoff Returns for 78 yards…Give that Logan kid some carries as a running back…

Baltimore 37, New England 20…First loss of the season for the Patriots…

Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23

Oakland 31, Detroit 24

Buffalo 24, Washington 9

Miami 26, NY Jets 18

Thursday:San Francisco 28, Arizona 25…Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS/Tennessee) with 5 Tackles and 4 were Solo Tackles for the 49ers…San Fran NFL’s only remaining Unbeaten team at (8-0)…..

Monday Night:Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 8:15 on ESPN…

Bye:

Falcons….With Kasey Redfern(Ragsdale HS/Wofford)

Bengals….With Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS/N.C. State)

Rams

Saints