Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football Player of the Week for the Week of November 1

Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial)/GreensboroSports.com High School Football Player of the Week for the Week of November 1

This week we are looking at Branson Adams, from Dudley High School, as Adams caught a TD pass from Jahmier Slade that covered 69 yards and Adams took a kickoff back 85 yards for another score….For the season Branson Adams has 517 rushing yards on 48 carries and has scored 8 rushing touchdowns, plus he has 226 receiving yards on 7 receptions and another TD there….Adams has 896 All-Purpose yards, when you factor in rushing, receiving, and kickoff returns….

On defense Adams is credited with 52 total tackles, including 33 solo tackles and 19 assists….On defense Adams with 2 Interceptions and 1 1/2 Sacks, plus 8 Pass Deflections…

In Dudley’s 49-6 win over Southwest Guilford last Friday night, overall Adams had 177 All-Purpose Yards, with 22 rushing, 70 receiving and 85 on his kickoff return…He also contributed 9 Tackles to the Dudley defense, with 6 Solo Tackles, 3 assists and one Pass Deflection…

Busy week for this young man and busy season for Branson Adams, our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) GreensboroSports.com Player of the Week……

Week One Winner:Quan Nora(Grimsley High School)

Week Two Winner:Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Three Winner:Chris Zellous(Grimsley High School)

WeeK Four Winner:Travis Shaw(Grimsley High School)

Week Five Winner:Dudley Panthers Defensive Front Line(Dudley High School)

Week Six Winners:Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) and Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS)

Week Seven Winners:Jaden Rogers(Southwest Guilford HS) and Trevon Hester(Northeast Guilford HS)

Week Eight Winner:Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS)

Week Nine Winners:Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS), Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) and the Southeast Guilford Offensive and Defensive Line of Scrimmage/LOS…..

Week Ten Winner:Milan Summers(Dudley HS)

Week Eleven Winner:Branson Adams(Dudley HS)

Share this: