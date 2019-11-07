Greg Liggs Jr.(Southeast Guilford HS) earns spot on Buck Buchanan Watch List:Liggs Jr. currently leads the nation with 7 Interceptions

Liggs Earns Spot on Buck Buchanan Watch List

ELON, N.C. – Elon University senior defensive back Greg Liggs, Jr.(Southeast Guilford High School) has been added to the watch list for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award, the organization announced Thursday, Nov. 7. Presented annually to the top defensive player at the FCS level, Liggs gives Elon a third watch list honoree in each of the last three seasons.

A Greensboro, N.C., native enjoying the best year of his career in maroon and gold, Liggs leads the nation in interceptions with seven. All of his interceptions have come in Elon’s last four games, recording three apiece in road games at New Hampshire on Oct. 5 and at Rhode Island on Oct. 26. Liggs has also recorded 42 tackles on the season with a career-high 12 of them coming last time out against William & Mary.

A Preseason Third Team Phil Steele All-American and All-CAA Football honorable mention this year, Liggs earned Second Team All-CAA Football honors after the 2018 campaign when he intercepted four passes and had 13 passes defended.

Previously, Warren Messer was a finalist for the honor in 2017 and earned a place on the watch list one season later in 2018. Liggs becomes the third Elon football student-athlete earning Buchanan Award accolades after Messer in 2017 and 2018 and Chad Nkang’s fifth-place finish in 2005 and eighth-place finish in 2006.

Liggs and the Phoenix will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, Nov. 9, with a 2 p.m. game against Maine at Rhodes Stadium. Tickets to the game are available by visiting elonphoenix.com/tickets.