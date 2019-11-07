JV Football Finals Tonight(11/7/19):Grimsley tops Page 14-8 and Whirlies win Metro 4-A Championship/Northern, Dudley, Eastern and Southeast winners/Southwest Guilford Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Champs!!!

Finals now and more details to follow…

Grimsley 14, Page 8

Grimsley takes Metro 4-A Conference Championship, going a perfect (4-0) in the conference….Grimsley finished (8-1/4-0) and Page goes out at (3-5)….

Courtesy of GreensboroSports.com who sat/stood out in the crowd in the rain, to bring this one home tonight for you…

Grimsley 13-yard run by QB Stinson and the two-point conversion run by Maynard and with 5:10 to go in the First Quarter, Grimsley leads Page, 8-0…Page had taken their opening drive of the game down the field with RB Thompson and QB Williamson carrying the load, but Page coughed up the ball and Grimsley recovered the fumble and went on to score and go up, 8-0…

Grimsley up 8-0 and Page sticks it in from one yard away on a run by the Pirates’ Thompson and after a Jayden Brasher conversion run, Page has tied this football game up, 8-8, with just 53 seconds to play in the First Quarter…

End of First Quarter:Page 8, Grimsley 8

Grimsley regains the lead in the ball game when Stinson scores again and this time it was a 4-yard run by the Whirlies’ quarterback and the two-point conversion run attempt failed and with 10:24 to go in the first half, yes we still had a long time to go in the second quarter/first half/ball game, but at that stage of the game, Grimsley has scored their second Touchdown of the evening and that 14-8 score, with the Grimsley Whirlies in the lead, would go on to be our Final Score tonight, Grimsley 14, Page 8….

Halftime:Grimsley 14, Page 8

End of Third Quarter:Grimsley 14, Page 8

Second half Page led on defense by #10 Butler, who had numerous key tackles and Grimsley paced on defense by Louden Peters and Diablo, among others and the defenses were the story of the second half most of the second quarter as well…

Page had the football on a 4th and four from the Grimsley 12-yard line late in the 4th quarter, with just 45 seconds left in the contest, but Grimsley sparked by the “Grimsley Voice” Mr. Courts, the Whirlies’ defense stood up and stopped the Pirates cold at the 12, and that was the ball game….With both teams out of timeouts, all Grimsley had to was take a knee on two snaps and the clock ran out, and the students all took off to get ready for “The Bonfire”….

Final Score again tonight from Jamieson Stadium, on the Grimsley High School campus:Grimsley 14, Page 8….Grimsley JV Football Team, Metro 4-A Conference Champions….

Northern Guilford 42, Western Alamance 21

Northern(9-1/6-1) for the season…

Courtesy of Northern Guilford head coach Eric Westberg

Dudley 36, Western Guilford 6

Dudley(8-2/4-1)

Courtesy of Robert Stutts, on the bus with the WG Hornets…

Southwest Guilford 56, Mount Tabor 14

SWG(8-2/5-0)…Mount Tabor(4-5)….Southwest Guilford Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Champions….

Courtesy of Southwest Guilford head coach Chuck Doak

Eastern Guilford 36, Southern Guilford 30

EG(4-6)/SG(5-4)

Courtesy of Eastern Guilford head coach Tony Aguilar

Southeast Guilford 56, Southwestern Randolph 14

SEG(7-3)/SWR(0-8)

Courtesy of Falcon1

Asheboro(3-6) at Northwest Guilford(2-7)

Ragsdale(4-4) season complete…HP Central no JV team

Smith(1-5) season complete

Northeast Guilford season complete no longer fielding JV team

High Point Central season complete no longer fielding JV team

High Point Andrews season complete no longer fielding JV team