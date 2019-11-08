Early/Fall Signing Period Athletes from Northwest Guilford High School

The following Northwest Guilford High School Student-Athletes will sign their NLI on Wednesday, November 13th at 8:00 AM in the Roger Nelson Gym on Campus at Northwest Guilford High School.

Sarah Barham Wofford University Volleyball

Sarah Riedell Coastal Carolina Volleyball

Dean Reiber Rutgers M. Basketball

Hayden Summers UNC Baseball

Joey Rezek ECU Baseball

Gavin Mortenson WCU Baseball

Mehgan Young Barton Softball

Reagan Kargo Limestone W. Basketball

Megan Harkey Xavier W. Basketball

Courtesy of Mike Everett, Northwest Guilford High School Athletic Director