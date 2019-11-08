Early/Fall Signing Period Athletes from Northwest Guilford High School

Posted by Andy Durham on November 8, 2019 at 11:06 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

The following Northwest Guilford High School Student-Athletes will sign their NLI on Wednesday, November 13th at 8:00 AM in the Roger Nelson Gym on Campus at Northwest Guilford High School.

Sarah Barham Wofford University Volleyball
Sarah Riedell Coastal Carolina Volleyball

Dean Reiber Rutgers M. Basketball

Hayden Summers UNC Baseball
Joey Rezek ECU Baseball
Gavin Mortenson WCU Baseball

Mehgan Young Barton Softball

Reagan Kargo Limestone W. Basketball
Megan Harkey Xavier W. Basketball

Courtesy of Mike Everett, Northwest Guilford High School Athletic Director

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top