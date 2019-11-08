Early/Fall Signing Period Athletes from Northwest Guilford High School
The following Northwest Guilford High School Student-Athletes will sign their NLI on Wednesday, November 13th at 8:00 AM in the Roger Nelson Gym on Campus at Northwest Guilford High School.
Sarah Barham Wofford University Volleyball
Sarah Riedell Coastal Carolina Volleyball
Dean Reiber Rutgers M. Basketball
Hayden Summers UNC Baseball
Joey Rezek ECU Baseball
Gavin Mortenson WCU Baseball
Mehgan Young Barton Softball
Reagan Kargo Limestone W. Basketball
Megan Harkey Xavier W. Basketball
Courtesy of Mike Everett, Northwest Guilford High School Athletic Director
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.