Greensboro Park and Recreation Department’s Red Zone Youth Football Playoff/Championship Results:We have a Winner/Champion and it is Warnersville(X’s 2)

City Championship from November 7, 2019

Mites (ages 9 & 10)
Warnersville Center 6
Lewis Center 0

Midgets (ages 11 & 12)
Warnersville Center 36
Lewis Center 6

*****Courtesy of Don Tilley, with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department*****

