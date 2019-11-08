High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County and our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week

Here is a list of the High School Football Games we will be tracking, with all kickoffs set to go at 7:30, unless noted otherwise…

Grimsley(9-1/3-0) at Page(3-7/2-1)…This will be our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week on GreensboroSports Radio…Pregame going at 6:45 and kickoff set for 7:30pm from Marion Kirby Stadium…Again join us on GreensboroSports Radio for this key Metro 4-A contest…Wyatt Smith will have our scores tonight at the GreensboroSports.com sports desk and you can catch the scores all night long during our game, on GreensboroSports Radio…

**********Be sure to check out our detailed post on this game, Grimsley at Page, here at the site on the home page/front page today….**********

Northern Guilford(7-3/4-2) at Western Alamance(7-3/4-2)…Key Mid-State 3-A game and Northern Guilford can secure a #3 spot from the conference with the win…

Eastern Guilford(5-5/3-2) at Southern Guilford(5-5/2-3)…D.J. Wagner at this game for GreensboroSports.com…Winner is in the playoffs and the loser could well end up staying home for the 2109 postseason….

Mount Tabor(6-4/3-1) at Southwest Guilford(6-4/2-2)…SWG needs this victory, or the Cowboys could end up going to Asheville or beyond Boone, in Round One of the playoffs…

Dudley(8-2/3-1) at Western Guilford(5-5/1-3)…Playoff tuneup game for Dudley and Panthers still might get that top spot in the playoffs if SWG beats Mount Tabor…If there is three-way tie for first they draw the #1 seed from a hat, if there is a two-way they go with the head-to-head result…Dudley has the head-to-head edge over Parkland…If Western Guilford wins this game, it would be the biggest Western win in recent history…

Southeast Guilford(7-3/5-0) at Southwestern Randolph(3-7/1-4)…Southeast can claim #1 outright in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference for the second straight season and go undefeated in the conference for the second year in a-row…That would be a nice feather in the Falcons’ hat…

Person County(3-7/3-3) at Northeast Guilford(8-2/5-1)…Would make for a very strong finish and a super regular season for Northeast, if the Rams put a wrap on this game..Need to make another strong statement in the closer…

Northwest Guilford(3-7/1-3) at Asheboro(2-8/1-5)…A non-conference game to end the season for NWG and this could be a good start for the next go-around for next season…A win would be a great way to end up 2019…

WS Parkland(6-3/3-1) at Smith(1-9/0-4)…Parkland just won a statement game last Friday with the Mustangs’ 6-0 victory over Mount Tabor….Gonna be hard for Smith to match athletes with Parkland…

Ragsdale(4-6/2-1) at High Point Central(0-10/0-3)…Central made it 12-10 game with Northwest last week, so Ragsdale can’t mess around with the Bison…Must jump on Central early and keep the heat on all night long…Needs to be a big night for Alston Hooker and Devan Boykin…

Wheatmore(4-6/2-3) at High Point Andrews(5-5/2-3)….Andrews needs this game to insure they will be playoff team…Got to think Andrews has the edge and they must get out early and not let Wheatmore get in this game..

Thursday Night Game:

Final:TW Andrews football 56, Wheatmore 22

(Hey we are 1-0 in the picks, and just getting started.)

High Point Christian Academy(8-3/3-1) at Metrolina Christian Academy(7-3/4-0)…Round Two/Semifinals of NCISAA DII Playoffs with HPCA #3 seed and Metrolina the #2 seed….7pm…Regular season, Metrolina over High Point Christian, 24-14…Nuff said, Metrolina beat HPCA in the regular season this year and Metrolina knocked HPCA out of the playoffs last season…If that doesn’t get your HPCA blood boiling, nothing will…

Bishop McGuinness(2-8/1-3) at Winston-Salem Prep(6-4/1-3)…I have seen WS Prep have some big games this season, they should be favored…

East Forsyth(8-2/2-2) at WS Reynolds(3-7/0-4)..,Lyles, Smith and Chaplin should all be running at top speed and running downhill fast, for East tonight…East makes up for some lost time in this game…

West Forsyth(9-1/3-1) at Glenn(7-3/3-1)….This if for the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Championship and Glenn may have some key momentum with this game being at their place…Winner looking at a #1 seed coming out of the conference, with Glenn 4-A and West Forsyth, 4-AA…

Reidsville(9-1/3-0) at Bartlett Yancey(9-1/2-1)…No matter how close the records and the teams are located, you have to be thinking all Reidsville in this one, due to the history of the Reidsville program and what they have done in the past vs. BY…Reidsville should roll and heads will roll in Reidsville, if the Rams don’t secure this win…

Picks:

Grimsley

Northern Guilford

Eastern Guilford

Mount Tabor

Dudley

Southeast Guilford

Northeast Guilford

Northwest Guilford

WS Parkland

Ragsdale

High Point Andrews

High Point Christian

WS Prep

East Forsyth

West Forsyth

Reidsville

Picks last week went (12-0) and for the year, now at (102-27) during the 2019 season…

This Week’s Top Ten Poll

1)Grimsley(9-1)

2)Dudley(8-2)

3)Northeast Guilford(8-2)

4)Southeast Guilford(7-3)

5)Northern Guilford(7-3)

6)Ragsdale(4-6)

7)Southwest Guilford(6-4)

8)High Point Christian(8-3)

9)TIE:Southern Guilford(5-5)/Eastern Guilford(5-5)