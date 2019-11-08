Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – November 8, 2019
Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Grimsley (9-1/3-0) at Page (3-7/2-1) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
UPDATE #12- 10:35PM
FINAL
Grimsley (10-1/4-0) – 32
Page (3-8/2-2) – 17
FINAL
Northern Guilford (7-4/4-3) – 31
Western Alamance (8-3/5-2) – 34
FINAL
Eastern Guilford (6-5/4-2) – 42
Southern Guilford(5-6/2-4) – 21
FINAL
Mount Tabor (7-4/4-1) – 26
Southwest Guilford (6-5/2-3) – 6
FINAL
Dudley (9-2/4-1) – 69
Western Guilford (5-6/1-4) – 20
FINAL
Southeast Guilford (8-3/6-0) – 31
Southwestern Randolph (3-8/1-5) – 14
FINAL
Person County (3-8/3-4) – 7
Northeast Guilford (9-2/6-1) – 48
FINAL
Northwest Guilford (4-7/2-3) – 35
Asheboro (2-9/1-6) – 28
FINAL
Winston-Salem Parkland (7-3/4-1) – 44
Smith (1-10/0-5) – 24
3Q
Ragsdale (4-6/2-1) – 14
High Point Central (0-10/0-3) – 6
FINAL-THU
Wheatmore (4-7/2-4) – 22
High Point Andrews(6-5/3-3) – 56
FINAL-Metrolina to Providence Day for NCISAA DII State Final
High Point Christian Academy (8-4/3-1) – 10
Metrolina Christian Academy (8-3/4-0) – 42
FINAL-THU
Bishop McGuinness (2-9/1-4) – 12
Winston-Salem Prep (7-4/2-3) – 56
FINAL
East Forsyth (9-2/3-2) – 55
Winston-Salem Reynolds (3-8/0-5) – 10
FINAL
West Forsyth (10-1/4-1) – 34
Glenn (7-4/3-2) – 7
FINAL
Reidsville (10-1/4-0) – 56
Bartlett Yancey (9-1/2-1) – 0
FINAL
Richmond County (11-0/7-0) – 48
Scotland County (10-1/6-1) – 13
COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORES ARE FINAL
Send Us Your Scores
Email – wyatt@greensborosports.com
SMS/Text- (336) 253-2738
Twitter- @wyatt_GSOsports or @gsosports