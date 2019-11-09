Carolina Cobras Announce Signing of former Davie High and Guilford College star WR Adam Smith for the 2020 season

Carolina Cobras Sign WR Adam Smith

from D.J. Wagner, with the Carolina Cobras

Greensboro, NC

**********The Carolina Cobras announce the signing of former Davie High and Guilford College star WR Adam Smith for the 2020 season.**********

Adam Smith WR/DB (5’10” 186 Guilford College) is a local Mocksville product, playing first for Davie High School where he played a season at DB before moving to QB and becoming the first quarterback to throw for 1,500 yards and run for 500 in the same season in Davie High School history. Smith also lettered in four years in track and was recognized as all-conference as a hurdler. He was recruited at QB for Guilford College but was moved to WR in camp and went to lead the team with 65 receptions for 874 yards and five touchdowns in his freshman season and was second team All-ODAC, the only freshman on either the first or second team. His sophomore season he had 780 yards and eight TDs, got even better as a junior with 1,072 yards and 15 TDs, and finished his senior year with 89 catches for 1,262 yards and 18 TDs and did all that in just 10 games per year. He was four year All-Conference, two year All-Region and 2 year All-American in college.

Since college he has spent time with the Columbus Lions, Richmond Roughriders, Triangle Torch and most recently Cape Fear Heros where he was top three in all WR categories with 65 catches for 850 yards and 17 TDs. When asked about joining the Cobras, Smith said “I’m excited to be a part of Cobra Nation back in my second home in Greensboro. Let’s get another ring!”

ABOUT THE CAROLINA COBRAS

The Carolina Cobras are members of the National Arena League (NAL). Founded in 2017, the Carolina Cobras are starting their third season in 2020 and were the 2018 National Arena League Champions. The Cobras play their home games at the Greensboro Coliseum. Cobra Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now call (336) 445-7232 or visit carcobras.com. Follow the Cobras on Facebook at facebook.com/carcobras, twitter.com/carcobras and instagram.com/carcobras.

ABOUT NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE

The National Arena League was founded in 2016 and hosted its inaugural season in 2017 as the premier league in arena football. The National Arena League will kick off its fourth season in 2020. For more information regarding expansion opportunities or partnerships, contact Commissioner Chris Siegfried at chris@nationalarenaleague.com . For more information about the NAL visit www.nationalarenaleague.com, facebook.com/nationalarenaleauge, twitter.com/NALfootball, Instagram.com/nationalarenaleague.