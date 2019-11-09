College Football Today with Local/Area, ACC and Statewide Teams
Local/Area:
Emory and Henry at Guilford 1pm
N.C. A&T at Morgan State 2pm
Greensboro College at Maryville College 1pm
Maine at Elon 2pm
Fayetteville State at Winston-Salem State 2pm
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech 3:30pm
ACC:
Florida State at Boston College Noon
Georgia Tech at Virginia 12:30pm
Louisville at Miami 3:30pm
Clemson at N.C. State 7:30pm
Notre Dame at Duke 7:30pm
Statewide:
East Carolina at SMU Noon
Catawba at UVA-Wise Noon
Davidson at Butler Noon
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian 1pm
Kennesaw State at Campbell 1pm
St. Augustine’s at Shaw 1pm
Chowan at Lincoln(PA) 1pm
Mars Hill at Tusculum 1:30pm
J.C. Smith at Livingstone 1:30pm
Bowie State at Elizabeth City State 1:30pm
UNC-Pembroke at Lenoir-Rhyne(9-0) 2pm
N.C. Wesleyan at Huntingdon 2pm
Charlotte at UTEP 3pm
East Tennessee at Western Carolina 3:30pm
Averett at Brevard 5pm
Newberry at Wingate 6pm
Appalachian State at South Carolina 7pm
