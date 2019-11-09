Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Falls In Shootout Against Covenant In USA South Semifinals

Women’s Soccer Falls In Shootout Against Covenant In USA South Semifinals

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

MARYVILLE, Tenn. -The Greensboro College women’s soccer team fell in heartbreaker against the Scots of Covenant College in the semifinal round of the 2019 USA South Athletic Conference Tournament Friday.

After neither team was able to find the back of the net in regulation, the two teams went into a five-person penalty kick shootout where Covenant won 3-1. The Scots scored on their first three attempts while Greensboro got one goal by Madison Karch.

With the Pride trailing 3-1, Kelsey Emrich made a big save on an attempt by Lizzy Hightower to keep the game alive but Greensboro could not capitalize and came up just short.

During regulation, Greensboro outshot the Scots by a 22-3 mark with 11 of them going on the goal frame. Natalie Habich finished with a team-leading four shots on goal while Anna Rae Porcelli finished with two shots on goal. Emrich was credited with a draw in goal after stopping each of the five shots she faced prior to the shootout.

With the loss, the Pride women close out the 2019 season with an overall record of 13-4-2. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.